Ciara has been praised for her response to the “selective outrage” she’s faced over the sheer dress she wore to Vanity Fair’s Oscars after-party.

The 37-year-old took to TikTok on Wednesday to make a joke about her after-party outfit, a sheer, netted dress, after the outfit choice sparked mixed reactions.

In the video, Ciara jokingly debuted the outfit she would be wearing next year, with the singer filming herself wearing a long white bed sheet and a pair of black sunglasses. She continued the bit in the text over the video, writing: “POV: How I’m pulling up to Vanity Fair next year.”

The clip also showed Ciara walking toward the camera and striking a few poses in her outfit. Once she got closer to the camera, she smiled and then walked away. She addressed the criticism over her dress in the caption, which she described as “selective outrage”.

As of 16 March, the video has more than 667,000 views, with fans praising the “Level Up” singer for her Oscars party look and for her amusing response to the backlash.

“Ciara reminding the masses that she’s that girl, always been that girl and will forever be THAT GIRL! My Queen purrr,” one fan wrote.

“Get em Cici... People [are] tripping for no reason,” another wrote. “You looked absolutely amazing.”

A third added: “Cici you looked AMAZING!”

Other fans went on to share their praise for Ciara’s joke and applaud her humour.

“Petty and I live for it!!! Yassss CiCi!” one person commented under the video.

On Sunday 12 March, Ciara posed on the red carpet ahead of the after-party in a sheer dress designed by Dundas. Underneath the sparkling gown, she wore a pair of clear pasties and a black thong. She completed the look with black velvet gloves, silver earrings, and black heels.

Cirara first shared a video of herself in her outfit on Instagram earlier this week, with a caption that read: “Oscar Nights.” The post sparked a debate among fans, with some claiming that shouldn’t have bothered “wearing anything” and that her sheer outfit was “disrespectful” to her family and husband, Russell Wilson.

The singer is a mother of three, as she shares two children, Sienna, five, and Win, three, with Wilson and an eight-year-old son, Future Jr, with her ex, rapper Future.

However, the criticism was drowned out by Ciara’s followers, who spoke out in defence of the singer and her outfit choice.

“Howling at some of these comments. SHE. DOES. NOT. NEED.YOUR.APPROVAL. She’s a grown a** woman, doing what the hell she likes. Don’t approve? Scroll past and go about your day,” one person commented.