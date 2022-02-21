Courtney Cox says she looked ‘really strange’ after cosmetic injections

Courtney Cox has shared details of the moment she realised cosmetic injections were making her look “really strange”.

In an interview with The Sunday Times Style magazine, the 57-year-old actor recalled why she tried to “chase [youthfulness]” for years.

“There was a time when you go, ‘Oh, I’m changing. I’m looking older.’ And I tried to chase that [youthfulness] for years,” Cox, who played the role of Monica Geller in US sitcom Friends, said.

“And I didn’t realise that, ‘Oh s**t, I’m actually looking really strange with injections and doing stuff to my face that I would never do now’.”

The SAG Awards nominee said she realised she needed to “stop” with the procedures when she heard others talking about her transition.

“I’d say, the day you realise what your friends were talking about. Because people would talk about me, I think,” Cox said. “But there was a period where I went, ‘I’ve got to stop. That’s just crazy.’”

Recently, Cox also spoke about one of her biggest challenges when raising her 17-year-old daughter, Coco, is setting boundaries.

“We fight,” the Scream star told People in an interview. “I’ve learned that boundaries are important and to keep them because I know it makes her feel safe.”

“But I’m not always good with boundaries,” Cox added. “I get worn out. You’ve got to pick your battles and decide what is important.”

Despite their disagreements, Cox emphasised how much she still values every moment that she spends with her daughter, and admires who Coco has become.

“I think she’s funny, and I love hanging out with her,” Cox explained. “I love when she needs me. She’s fun. And you could never be mad at her, ever, for too long.”

“Coco’s a really good apologiser,” she added. “I should save her texts. That girl could talk her way out of anything.”