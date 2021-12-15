(Getty)

Dakota Johnson speaks out over ‘lime-gate’ and reveals she doesn’t ‘really care’ about the fruit

The actor has further clarified why she had bowls of only limes in her kitchen

Laura Hampson
Wednesday 15 December 2021 15:22
Comments

Dakota Johnson has further clarified “lime-gate”, the fact that she confessed to being allergic to limes after claiming to "love" the fruit during a tour of her home for Architectural Digest in March 2020.

During the tour, Johnson discusses how she designed her kitchen, which features two bowls of limes on the counter.

Pointing to the bowls, the 32-year-old actor said: “I love limes, I love them. They’re great. I love them so much and I like to present them like this in my house.”

However, earlier this year, Johnson appeared on Jimmy Fallon and revealed that, not only does she not like limes, but she can’t actually eat them.

Recommended

“I’m actually allergic to limes. I’m mildly allergic to limes and honeydew melon ... limes make my tongue itch,” she said at the time.

Now, the actor has appeared on Jimmy Fallon once again and further clarified lime-gate.

When Fallon jokingly asked her how she dealt with the “fallout” from the world knowing she doesn’t like limes, she laughed and said: “Well, it’s been really hard Jimmy.”

Johnson added that she doesn’t “really care” about limes and said that they were placed on her kitchen bench without her knowledge.

“[Architectural Digest] have someone that comes in and makes your house look amazing,” she explained. “So they put this big bowl of limes, which I saw while we were filming, which I thought was funny so I talked about it, because who has a bowl of only limes? Apparently me.”

Johnson said she did an allergy test a few weeks later and it turned out that she is allergic to limes. “But I never knew because usually, when I have them, they’re in tequila,” she added.

When Fallon asked if there was anything else she was allergic to, she said soy and edamame beans.

Johnson, who moved in with Coldplay frontman Chris Martin earlier this year, said she’s having some of her family come to their house for Christmas.

Recommended

When Fallon asked what her plans were for Christmas Day, she said: “I haven’t really thought about it, it’s fast approaching isn’t it?

“I feel like it’s better and more relaxing for everybody if they just fend for themselves.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged in