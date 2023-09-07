Danny Masterson’s wife breaks down at rape sentencing: Who is Bijou Phillips?

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Former That 70s Show lead Danny Masterson has been sentenced to 30 years to life on 7 September after being found guilty on two counts of rape.

According to ABC News, Masterson was convicted of druging and raping two women between 2001 and 2003. Reports indicate Masterson’s wife, Bijou Phillips, was visibly upset in court when her husband of 12 years was convicted on 31 May following seven days of jury deliberation and a mistrial in 2022. The 43-year-old model clung to Masterson’s side for the duration of his trial, showing no signs she plans to leave or divorce him as of now.

Per The Messenger’s reporting, Bijou wept during Thursday’s hearing when the judge denied Masterson’s request for retrial and upon hearing as all three victim impact statements read aloud. According to Variety correspondent Elizabeth Wagmeister, Masterson was sentenced to 30 years to life in prison. “The judge ordered him to serve both terms for the charges on which he was convicted consecutively,” Wagmeister wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Her husband’s trial joins a long list of scandals Bijou has encountered throughout her life. For those who aren’t familiar, here’s a little background on the sitcom star’s wife.

Bijou Phillips, daughter of The Mamas & The Papas lead musician John Phillips, and his third wife Geneviève Waïte, was born in Greenwich, Connecticut, on 1 April 1980. Neither of her biological parents raised her. Instead, Bijou was placed in upstate New York’s foster care system around the age of three because Phillips and Waïte were found “unfit” to take care of her. By age 14, she’d officially dropped out of school and emancipated herself. Three years later, when she was 17, she entered rehab.

In a 2018 Instagram post, Bijou explained how her parents continued to fight for custody while she was placed under the care of multiple foster families. “They spent years and years fighting for custody, so I bounced around a lot,” she wrote. “When I was a kid separated from my parents, I remember my mother coming and wanting to take me and just wanting to go with her so much and screaming and crying and griping the door, I was dragged inside, it took two adults and the door closed.”

“I didn’t see her again for months. It’s a pain I still feel and I look at my baby and can’t imagine that happening to us,” Bijou continued. “My foster parents were so great... I’m still really close with my foster family and love them so much.”

Following her emancipation, Bijou moved into her own apartment near Fifth Avenue in Manhattan. Per The Guardian, this marked her “party girl” time in her life, when she reportedly became addicted to heroin, cocaine, and ecstasy. The young celebrity had kickstarted her modeling career at age 13, landing a Calvin Klein underwear advertisement. With no parental guidance, her own expendable income, and invites to glamorous club events, Bijou found it difficult to refrain from the substances being passed around her.

In conversation with The Observer in 2002, Bijou said: “I was 14 years old. What was I supposed to do? If you were 14 years old and able to live on your own in an apartment in New York City, and you got invited to all these clubs, and you got a bank account and you had a car service you could call so that you could go wherever you wanted... what would happen?”

However, when her friend Davide Sorrenti overdosed on heroin at age 20, Bijou’s father encouraged her to go to rehab.

The Almost Famous actress has two half sisters: Mackenzie, 64, and Chynna, 55. All three daughters have sought treatment inside a rehabilitation centre over the years – Bijou and Mackenzie for drug abuse, and Chynna for anxiety.

In 2009, Mackenzie revealed an incestuous relationship with her father since she was 19, beginning with her father allegedly raping her the night before her wedding. She later admitted to being forced to have an abortion as she wasn’t sure whether the baby would be her father’s child or her husbands at the time.

In 2004, Bijou met Masterson at a poker tournament in Las Vegas. Five years later, the A-list pair was engaged. They tied the knot in 2011 and welcomed their daughter Fianna on Valentine’s Day in 2014. Both on-screen artists identify as Scientologists, as do the three women accusing Masterson of drugging and raping them on separate occasions.

Read the live updates from Masterson’s sentencing.