Tighter travel rules redundant, says health secretary

After imposing increasingly onerous international travel restrictions in each of the past two weeks, the health secretary now says he wants the rules removed “quickly”.

Sajid Javid was answering a question from the senior Labour MP, Ben Bradshaw – a member of the Transport Select Committee, on Monday.

“He agreed with me last week that once omicron became widespread here, the very draconian, costly and complex travel rules that he introduced two weeks ago to stop omicron coming would be pointless,” said Mr Bradshaw.

“So why are they still in place?”

Mr Javid said: “I think the honourable gentleman makes a very good point.

“Given that we already know that the omicron variant is fast becoming the dominant variant in our capital city, spreading rapidly around the country, the justification for having the rules is minimised.”

Two weeks ago, the health secretary brought back the “red list” for arrivals from some African countries. Anyone coming in from South Africa, Nigeria or one of nine other nations must pay up to £2,285 for 11 nights in hotel quarantine.

At the same time, ministers reinstated mandatory PCR tests after arrival in the UK – with self-isolation imposed on every traveller until a negative result is received.

Last week, the government brought back pre-departure tests for travellers – effectively turning the clock back seven months, with the added ingredient of compulsory self-isolation.

The measures were introduced, ministers say, to limit the spread of the omicron variant.

Mr Javid told Mr Bradshaw today: “It is something that I’ve already raised with my colleagues in the Department for Transport and I do hope that we can act quickly.”

Airlines and other travel companies have seen bookings slump with each tightening of travel restrictions.

Leaks from the government indicate that arrivals from red list countries could soon be able to self-isolate at home instead of in the present official hotel accommodation.

The Independent has asked the government what the arrangements will be for travellers currently in hotel quarantine – whether they will be allowed to leave “managed isolation”, and if so whether they will get a pro-rata refund.

In the same meeting, Mr Javid also said that NHS Covid Pass letters for children aged 12-15 are now valid.