One woman has gone viral on TikTik for explaining that the man she was seeing at the time flew her out to Miami for their second date, and ghosted her while she was napping in the hotel room.

Chandler, who goes by the username @chanzandchill on the platform, has shared multiple videos revealing more and more details of the supposed encounter, with the original video amassing over three million views.

In the video, she immediately started talking about the situation, saying she’s “pretty sure” he ghosted her but had “no idea why.” According to Chandler, the man said he was going to go see his sister whom he hadn’t seen in years and would be back at noon in time for their 1:30 lunch plans.

To kill time she decided to sit by the pool. “At 1:10 p.m., I was like, ‘Hey, where are you, don’t forget about lunch.’ And then at 1:20 p.m., I said, ‘Where are you, like are you picking me up for lunch…?’” Chandler says in the TikTok.

Her date finally answers her saying he heard “devastating news” so she said she pushed the reservation back, trying to give him the benefit of the doubt. When the man didn’t show up for that reservation either, she decided to just nap in the hotel room.

Although housekeeping had also been briefly in the room, she said she woke and realised all of the man’s stuff was gone.

After a couple of follow-up videos with help from who Chandler calls “TikTok sleuths” it was discovered that her date was actually married and had three children. She explained that one woman messaged her “out of the blue” revealing that this was likely why the man left so suddenly and she was also ghosted by him.

The anonymous tipper also gave Chandler records and documents posted online showing the man’s name as well as his supposed wife — who shares his last name — on a home they signed back in 2020. He had told Chandler that he got divorced ten years ago, meaning 2013.

Many people have commented on these videos, with them being torn between telling Chandler to either let the entire situation go or to let his wife know. “Expose him, save the next woman!” a comment read.

“Y’all saying let it go…but I think his wife needs to know,” one person commented. “Everyone saying let it go & I agree she doesn’t need to know everything but confirming he’s married & telling his wife is the minimum,” another comment read.

Other commenters have called Chandler “clueless” because of the hints that the man was giving, implying that he was married. “It was pretty obvious he was married. A vacay for the 2nd date is just a tactic to try to get what he wants as quickly as possible and be done with it,” a comment read.

“He is definitely married, his wife told him to come home,” a comment from her original TikTok read. “He’s definitely married, but why is the 2nd date with a "stranger" a trip to Miami...whatever happened to just getting dinner for the 2nd date…” another comment from her first video pointed out.

The Independent has contacted Chandler for comment.