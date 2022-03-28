Man reveals how woman on Hinge asked him on a date and ICE showed up instead

A man has claimed that Immigration and Customs Enforcement (Ice) showed up to what he thought was a date with a woman on Hinge.

In a recent video shared to TikTok, Yahya, @yahya.of.steel, noted that he matched with a “white conservative girl on Hinge.” He then said that she “asked [him] out on a date.”

However, when he went to meet up with her, she wasn’t there. And according to Yahya, “Ice was waiting at the restaurant for [him].”

“[Don’t worry] they didn’t catch me,” he wrote in the caption of the video, along with the different hashtags, including #truestory.

As of 28 March, the clip has more than 78,800 views, as Yahya noted in the comments that he was born in the United States.

However, many viewers questioned why he went on a date with the woman in the first place, due to her political views.

“Lol if you knew she was conservative what did you expect? Human decency?” one asked. “Lmfaooo MEN.”

“I feel like this could’ve been avoided by not going out with white conservatives but just do whatever you all want,” another claimed.

Another person wrote: “First red flag was the conservative.”

Ice was first created by the Bush administration in 2003, in response to the 9/11 attacks. Over the years, Ice has been in charge of locating and deporting undocumented immigrants in the United States.

Ice has continued to be a highly controversial issue, which was primarily the case when Donald Trump was president. Many protests have since called to abolish Ice, as it’s been deemed a cruel way of ripping children and parents from their communities. The Trump administration broadened the rules of Ice and allowed them to deport anyone who is not legally allowed to be in the country.

The Independent has reached out to Yahya for comment.