David Beckham shares sweet tribute to Victoria for Mother’s Day

David Beckham shared a touching tribute to the women in his life as he and other celebrities observed Mother’s Day on Sunday 19 March.

The former England footballer, 47, has four children with the ex-Spice Girl and businesswoman: Brooklyn, Romeo, Harper and Cruz.

“Today we celebrate our Mum’s growing up I couldn’t have wished to have more support and more love in my life than my mum’s,” he wrote on Instagram.

“Then I meet a woman that not only is strong and driven but who is the most amazing mum to our children who inspires them, keeps them grounded and the most important thing showers them with love every single minute of every day.

“Thank you for everything you do for me and our beautiful babies we love you.”

Victoria replied with a message saying she “loved” him “so much”, as she also shared a post celebrating her mother, Jackie Adams, and mother-in-law, Sandra. She and David have been married for more than 20 years.

Romeo, 20, and his brother Cruz, 18, paid tribute to Victoria by sharing photos of them together on Instagram.

Brooklyn shared a photo of his mum with him as a child wearing a football shirt to his Instagram Stories. “Happy Mother’s Day mum,” he added. “Love you so much.”

Other celebrities paying tribute to their mothers included Sir Paul McCartney, This Morning host Holly Willoughby, Hollyoaks soap star Gemma Atkinson, TV presenter Stacey Dooley and Hollywood actress Catherine Zeta-Jones.

“Dearest Mam, on this day, and everyday, you inspire me and love me for everything I am and everything I am not,” Zeta-Jones wrote,

“Could there possibly be enough days to thank you? You are my Queen. I love you Mam.”

The Welsh actor shares two children, Dylan, 22, and Carys, 19, with Hollywood actor Michael Douglas.

Sir Paul, 80, shared a picture of his mother on Instagram saying: “Happy Mother's Day to all of us. Where would we be without them?”

“Happy Mother's Day beautiful Mumma ... Always there for us in every way ... Couldn't be more blessed ... Love you,” Willougby said.

Radio DJ and former model Gemma Atkinson, 38, thanked her “amazing friend” and mother in a series of Instagram stories for being the “best nana” to her daughter Nina.

Along with her partner, Strictly Come Dancing professional dancer Gorka Marquez, 32, Atkinson announced in January that they are going to have their second child.

Marquez, 32, wrote: “Happy Mother's Day to the best one!! Like Mia says... We lovee (sic) you for hundreds of years.”

Singer Alesha Dixon and TV presenter Christine McGuinness also shared how their children had made them a series of cards for Mother's Day.

McGuinness, 34, who separated from TV presenter Paddy McGuinness, also said she got her “strength” and “smile” from her mother.

Additional reporting by PA