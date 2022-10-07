Dua Lipa reveals relationship status amid Trevor Noah dating rumours
Singer says it’s been ‘really great’ to ‘only think about myself’
Related: Dua Lipa says social media is a ‘breeding ground for hate’
Dua Lipa has revealed that she is single and enjoying her time “alone” amid speculation that she is dating Trevor Noah.
The singer, 27, spoke candidly about her current relationship status while speaking to Charli XCX during the new episode of the iHeartRadio podcast, Dua Lipa: At Your Service.
According to Lipa, this has been the first year in a “very long time” that she hasn’t been in a relationship, a change that she said has been nice, as it has allowed her to be “selfish”.
“For me, this is the first year I’ve not been in a relationship for a very long time,” Lipa said. “It’s been really great to just be alone and only think about myself and kind of be quite selfish, which I’ve never really had the opportunity to do.”
The “Levitating” singer then noted that, “when you find someone that really softens you and calms you down - I think it’s a Leo thing - it makes a big difference”.
Lipa’s comments come after fans speculated that she and The Daily Show host may be dating after the pair were spotted enjoying a dinner together in New York City last month.
However, a source later denied the rumours while speaking to People, with the source claiming that Lipa and Noah are “just friends”.
Lipa and her ex-boyfriend Anwar Hadid reportedly broke up in December after two years together. Following the split, the singer confirmed in her June/July cover story for Voguethat she was single and content at being so.
“The next chapter of my life is about truly being good with being alone,” she said, adding that she had taken herself out to dinner alone and planned on going to the movies solo. “I want to know I can just be there for myself, you know?” she said.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies