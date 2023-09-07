Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Dwayne Johnson gave fans the ultimate surprise when he pulled up next to a celebrity bus tour in Los Angeles, California.

In a video posted to Instagram, the wrestler-turned-actor spotted a group of tourists who appeared to be on a bus tour of celebrity homes in the Hollywood area. The clip, which was filmed inside his car, showed Johnson rolling down his window and pulling up next to the bus, as he greeted passengers.

“How are you guys doing? Are you guys doing good?” he asked the bus, which was full of cheering fans snapping pictures. The 51-year-old actor then cracked a joke about the tour bus visiting his own LA property.

“Did you guys go to my house yet?” Johnson asked, to which a few tourists replied that they hadn’t yet. “Okay, good. Keep it that way!”

The Moana star noticed that a few fans wanted to take pictures with him from the bus, so he proceeded to pose for selfies behind the wheel. “Gotta get the selfie,” he said, before joking to “get my big head” in their photos.

Before driving away, he told the passengers to “have fun” on the remainder of their celebrity bus tour. While speaking to the camera, Johnson shared that the chance encounter with a bus full of fans was one of the “best parts” about being famous.

“Alright, that was fun. That kind of stuff is some of the best parts of fame, right there. Making their day,” Johnson said, before clarifying that receiving “free s***” is also a perk to being an A-list celebrity.

The Jungle Cruise star captioned his amusing video: “Tour bus surprises.”

“I’m like a big kid, I get so much joy outta these ‘holy s***’ moments and seeing my people’s faces,” he continued in the caption. “Not too many pickup trucks rollin’ around my hood so I think ‘look out for the Rock’s pickup’ is becoming part of these tour bus attractions.”

He added: “Happy folks. Love to see it.”

This isn’t the first time “The Rock” has surprised a busload of fans. In November 2021, the Red Notice star presented tourists with a set of gifts that included a free Netflix subscription, his self-branded energy drinks and Tequila, an Xbox console and TV, as well as $500 (£370) cash.

Johnson - who referred to himself as “Dwanta Claus” in the video - shared footage of the encounter on Instagram, in which he’s seen approaching the tourist bus and asking them: “Hey, you guys know where I can find The Rock?”

In the caption, he wrote that he was bringing “a little joy to some good folks”.

Throughout his career, Johnson has been known to use his celebrity status to inspire others and give back to those who have helped him along the way. Most recently, he launched a relief fund alongside Oprah Winfrey to aid local residents affected by the Lahaina wildfires that devastated large sections of Maui, Hawaii.

He also donated a “record” seven-figure amount to the Screen Actors Guild - American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) amid the actors union’s strike. Last month, Johnson gifted UFC prospect Themba Gorimbo a house after learning that the Zimbabwean fighter had just $7 in bank account.