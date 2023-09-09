Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Elon Musk has a third child with his former partner Grimes whose identity has been a closely guarded secret, a new biography has revealed.

The child, named Techno Mechanius, goes by Tau and is the Tesla CEO’s 10th child with three women.

The boy’s age has has not been disclosed. Mr Musk, 52, dated the 35-year-old Canadian electro music star, who was born Claire Boucher, on-and-off between 2018 and 2022.

Walter Isaacson confirmed the couple had a third child in his biography Elon Musk due to be released next week, according to a review in the New York Times.

The couple’s first child, a boy named X Æ A-Xii, or X, was born in 2020. In March, they announced the birth of a girl Exa Dark Sideræl Musk, nicknamed Y.

The couple reportedly separated last year.

Excerpts released from Mr Issacson’s biography have contained a series of bombshell revelations about the eccentric billionaire’s personal life and involvement in the Russia-Ukraine war.

Elon Musk and Grimes at the Met Gala in 2018 (Getty Images)

In an extract obtained by CNN, it was revealed that Mr Musk ordered SpaceX engineers to cut off Ukrainian access to Starlink satellites near the Crimean coast to prevent a surprise drone attack on Russian warships.

The drones packed with explosives “lost connectivity and washed ashore harmlessly” during the thwarted attack some time last year. Mr Musk reportedly feared the attack on occupied Crime would start a “mini-Pearl Harbour”.

He later responded on X saying that the “Starlink regions in question were not activated. SpaceX did not deactivate anything”.

On 6 September, Mr Isaacson posted the first images of Mr Musk with Shivon Zilis - the Neuralink executive with whom he welcomed twins in November 2021- and their two children.

Elon Musk with Neuralink CEO Shivon Willis and their twin children (X)

That photo prompted Grimes to accuse Mr Musk of not allowing her to see their son X in a since deleted post on the social media platform X.

“Tell Shivon to unblock me and tell Elon to let me see my son or plz [sic] respond to my lawyer,” Grimes reportedly wrote.

“I have never even been allowed to see a photo of these children until this moment, despite the situation utterly ripping my family apart.”

Mr Isaacson shadowed Mr Musk for two years to gain an insight into every aspect of the billionaire’s world, according to publishers Simon & Schuster.

The author “attended his meetings, walked his factories with him, and spent hours interviewing him, his family, friends, coworkers, and adversaries”.

“The result is the revealing inside story, filled with amazing tales of triumphs and turmoil, that addresses the question: are the demons that drive Musk also what it takes to drive innovation and progress?”

It is due to be released on 12 September.