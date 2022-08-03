Elvis Presley’s personal jewellery collection is up for auction
‘It brings back memories for sure,’ says singer’s ex wife, Priscilla
Elvis Presley fans may soon be able to get their hands on a piece of the iconic singer’s jewellery thanks to an upcoming auction.
The collection, which Presley gave to his manager Colonel Tom Parker, will be auctioned on 27 August by GWS auctions.
Historical context around many of the pieces was provided by the singer’s ex wife, Priscilla Presley.
“Well, it brings back memories for sure,” she told Reuters of the auction, before commenting on the amount of fake memorbilia she has seen circulating online in recent years.
“There is so much product out there that is not authentic at all and that worries me,” she said.
“I want to know for sure that that is going to go to someone who is going to care for it, love it.”
There are several gold watches, bracelets and rings included in the auction, such as a 22K black sapphire ring that has a starting bid of $10,000 (£8,170).
There is also a diamond ring that Presley wore numerous times on stage, also with a starting bid of $10,000.
Among the other items up for auction is a monogrammed wedding tray from Presley’s wedding to Priscilla; the starting bid is currently $5,000 (£4,084).
One of the most expensive items on offer is one of Presley’s guitars: a Hagstrom V-2 model that he played in 1968 for a special comeback show.
The red electric guitar currently has a starting bid of $750,000.
