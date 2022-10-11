Jump to content

Fans react as Emily Ratajkowski ‘comes out as bisexual’: ‘A win for the ladies’

‘Don’t play with my heart emrata, just don’t,’ one TikTok user wrote

Laura Hampson
Tuesday 11 October 2022 09:04
Comments
Emily Ratajkowski 'comes out as bisexual' on TikTok

Emily Ratajkowski has appeared to define her sexuality as bisexual in a new video.

The model, 31, took to TikTok to stitch a video from a user who asked people: If they identify as a bisexual, do they own a green velvet couch?

Ratajkowski then showed herself sitting on a green couch, which led fans to think that it was her labelling herself as bisexual.

“Huge win,” one TikTok user wrote, while another added: “Congratulations on coming out. So proud of you and for you!”

Others said it was the “best day of their life” while some said Ratajkowski “coming out” was a “win for the ladies”.

Recommended

The video also shows Pretty Little Liars actor Shay Mitchell responding to the initial question and also showing a green couch.

“So many celeb women are coming out and I just love it,” one person wrote.

Madonna also appeared to hint that she was gay this week after taking part in a separate TikTok trend.

The singer, 64, participated in the trend which says if a person misses a shot at a goal then they are gay.

In the video posted on 9 October, Madonna holds up a pair of pink underwear with the caption: “If I miss, I’m gay!” She proceeded to miss the shot.

Ratajkowski filed for divorce from her husband Sebastian Bear-McClard in September after four years of marriage.

Recommended

It comes after sources alleged that Bear-McClard cheated on Ratajkowski, and rumours that the pair split started circulating in July.

Since the split, Ratajkowski has been linked to Brad Pitt after a source told People that they were “spending a lot of time together”.

