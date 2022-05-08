Bafta TV Awards 2022: The best-dressed stars on the red carpet

The Bafta TV Awards are here, and stars like Nicola Coughlan, Jodie Comer and Olivia Colman are expected to grace the red carpet at London’s Royal Festival Hall today.

Leading the nominations for the awards is Channel 4 drama, It’s A Sin, followed by Netflix’s Sex Education, BBC One’s Time and Channel 4’s Help.

Kate Winslet, Sean Bean and Matthew Macfayden are among the actors nominated for awards.

Also among nominees is Sex Education’s Ncuti Gatwa, who has just been announced as the newest star of Doctor Who. Gatwa is nominated in the best male performance in a comedy programme category.

Sir Billy Connolly will receive the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (Bafta) Fellowship during the ceremony, the academy’s highest honour which recognises an individual who has made an exceptional contribution to the arts.

With red carpets back to regular programming (including the show-stopping Met Gala last week), see the best-dressed stars at the 2022 Bafta TV Awards below.

Ncuti Gatwa

(Tristan Fewings/Getty Images)

Man of the moment (and Bafta nominee) Ncuti Gatwa made his first appearance since being announced as the new star of Doctor Who at the Bafta ceremony.

The Sex Education star wore a low cut top with leather look tassels.

Lorraine Kelly

(Tristan Fewings/Getty Images)

TV presenter Lorraine Kelly looked beautiful in a flowing white dress from Phase Eight with a V-neck and gold leaf print.

Olivia Colman

(Tristan Fewings/Getty Images)

Olivia Colman went for the ultimate chic look with an oversized blazer and trousers paired with heeled sandals and a gold clutch.

Michelle Keegan

(Tristan Fewings/Getty Images)

Bafta presenter Michelle Keegan looked pretty in shimmering pink on the red carpet. She complemented her look with pink drop earrings and gold heels.

Niamh Algar

(Tristan Fewings/Getty Images)

Leading actress nominee, Niamh Algar, looked stuning with her asymmetrical hem black gown, diamond necklace and tousled updo.

Tanya Moodie

(Tristan Fewings/Getty Images)

Motherland actor Tanya Moodie opted for a stunning sheer lace gown, which she paired with a silver necklace.

Jodie Comer

(Tristan Fewings/Getty Images)

Killing Eve star Jodie Comer went for a sleek look with her deep V-neck black gown and minimal accessories.

Katie Piper

(Tristan Fewings/Getty Images)

Katie Piper went bold with her Bafta look with this strapless pink dress with feathers and a high-low hemline.

Charlotte Hawkins

(Tristan Fewings/Getty Images)

TV and radio presenter Charlotte Hawkins was a vision in red on the Bafta red carpet.

She accesorised her floor-length red gown with a matching clutch, red lipstick and sparkling heels.

Sophie Willan

(Tristan Fewings/Getty Images)

Alma’s Not Normal star Sophie William stunned in an ankle-length black lace dress with platform black heels.

Helen George

(Tristan Fewings/Getty Images)

Call the Midwife actor Helen George wore the little black dress of our dreams to this year’s Bafta TV Awards. The midi dress had a subtle sweetheart neckline and gold detailing on the straps.

Tracy-Ann Oberman

(Tristan Fewings/Getty Images)

After Life star, Tracy-Ann Oberman, went for an ankle-length leopard print dress with on-trend sleeves, and gold block heels.

Eleanor Tomlinson

(Tristan Fewings/Getty Images)

Eleanor Tomlinson proved that sometimes the simplest dress is the chicest. The actor wore a white slip dress to the awards, with a diamond cutout on the back.

Lawrence Chaney

(Tristan Fewings/Getty Images)

The winner of the second season of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK, Lawrence Chaney brought office chic to this year’s red carpet.

Their pencil skirt and blazer was accesorized with a Moschino necklace and fried egg embellishments.

Joe Alwyn

(Tristan Fewings/Getty Images)

Taylor Swift’s beau Joe Alwyn went with an all-black look, pairing his suit with a black turtleneck jumper.

Ashley Roberts

(Tristan Fewings/Getty Images)

Former member of The Pussycat Dolls, Ashley Roberts, was among the first celebrities to grace the 2022 Bafta TV Awards red carpet.

The singer and TV personality wore a striking one shoulder silver gown with coloured feathers at the bottom and a thigh-high slit.

Emily Watson

(Tristan Fewings/Getty Images)

Emily Watson gave us a glimpse of her peeptoe pink heels on this year’s red carpet, which she wore beneath her structured black gown.