British Vogue appoints Chioma Nnadi as Edward Enninful’s successor

Chioma Nnadi has been appointed head of editorial content at British Vogue, succeeding outgoing editor-in-chief Edward Enninful.

Enninful, 51, resigned from one of fashion’s most coveted jobs in June, triggering months of speculation over his replacement and fuelling rumours of a power struggle between him and Vogue’s editor-in-chief, Anna Wintour.

Following her appointment, London-born journalist Nnadi becomes the first Black woman to lead the legendary fashion magazine since it was first published in 1916.

Nnadi, who is currently based in New York, was notably absent from this week’s glitzy Vogue World event, the UK’s answer to the Met Gala. She will take up her new role in the London office of British Vogue on 9 October.

Announcing Nnadi’s appointment on Monday 18 September, Anna Wintour praised her as “an editor and writer with an impeccable reputation”, describing her as a “beloved colleague” who would focus as much on music and culture as she would fashion.

Enninful’s reign as head of editorial content comes to an end after six years, with the Ghanaian-born British editor set to move to an advisory role in 2024.

His appointment in 2017 made Enninful the first man, and first Black person, to lead the magazine.

He is credited with making the magazine more diverse and inclusive, and for reimagining what it means to be a British Vogue cover star – turning the spotlight on activists, frontline workers, as well as a “new vanguard of disabled talent” for this year’s May issue.

During his term, British Vogue also published its first-ever braille edition for blind and partially sighted people.

Enninful described Nnadi as a “brilliant and unique talent with real vision” in a statement.

Born to a Nigerian father and Swiss-German mother, Nnadi grew up in central London and credited the city’s “boundary-pushing style and creative scene” as a key influence.

In her statement, Wintour said: “Chioma is beloved among her colleagues at Vogue, and is an editor and writer with an impeccable reputation – both here and in the fashion industry at large.

“I’m so grateful to Edward Enninful for everything he’s accomplished at British Vogue, and we’re all looking forward to a productive and creative relationship with him in his new role.

“I can’t think of a more worthy person to follow in his footsteps than Chioma, who has proven herself adept at speaking to our digital audience and has found ways to extend Vogue’s reach, authority, and influence across all of our platforms.

“She is passionate about fashion, music and culture, and I couldn’t be happier that she will be leading our editorial and creative teams in London.”

(Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

Nnadi said: “I’m beyond excited and honoured to have been appointed as British Vogue’s Head of Editorial Content. As someone who was born and raised in London, the energy of the city – its boundary-pushing style and creative scene – has shaped the way I look at the world.

“Now, more than ever, it feels like a moment to look beyond borders while also celebrating the broad scope of what it means to be British. I’m looking forward to engaging a loyal and inspired digital community that is energised by our access, point of view, and storytelling.”

Nnadi began her journalism career as a features writer at the Evening Standard , before moving to New York to work for indie style magazine Trace.

She worked as the style director at Fader before moving to Vogue in 2010 where she started as a writer. Rising through the ranks, she was appointed fashion news direcror before taking over as editor of Vogue.com.

She has also overseen digital coverage of flagship Vogue events, including the Met Gala and the inaugural, glitzy Vogue World event last week.

Billed as the UK’s answer to the Met Gala, Vogue World was attended by fashion’s elite along with some of the biggest names in music, film and television, including Stormzy, Sienna Miller, Leonardo DiCaprio, James Corden and Harriet Walter.