Doja Cat made jaws drop when she turned up at the Schiaparelli Paris Fashion Week show on Monday (23 January) in a full red look.

The pop star was adorned from head-to-toe in red, with 30,000 red Swarovski crystals covering her head, face, neck, shoulders, arms and decolletage.

According to makeup artist Pat McGrath, who collaborated with Doja on the head-turning look, it took “four hours and 58 minutes” to cover her in the crystals.

The look was named “Doja’s Inferno” and saw the singer also donning a red silk bustier, a skirt covered in lacquered wooden beads, and trompe l’oeil boots.

In a video of Doja posted on social media, McGrath wrote: “It was an honour to collaborate with Doja Cat on ‘Doka’s Inferno’ look for Schiaparelli’s FW23 collection.

“Doja’s commitment during the four hours and 58 minutes it took to create the look, covered in 30,0000 Swarovski crystals, was inspiring, The final product was a magical masterpiece.”

Fans were quick to heap praise on the Planet Her singer for her look, with many others bringing up her previous looks at fashion shows throughout 2022.

“I appreciate Doja Cat being unapologetically committed to serving a look,” one person wrote.

Another added: “I need to know how long it took Doja Cat to get ready for the Schiaparelli show because this is crazy good.”

“The thing that sets Doja Cat apart from others who try to ‘push’ their fashion is that she actually carries it,” a third said. “It doesn’t matter if you like what she wears but that you know it’s her wearing it. Because it’s authentic. A fashion icon in the making.”

Doja Cat attends the 2022 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 15, 2022 in Las Vegas (Getty Images)

Doja has previously worn Schiaparelli on the red carpet, as she donned a floor-length black gown, gold nipple covers, a gold Saturn-shaped handbag and the fashion house’s famous golden-toed heels at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards.

Another celebrity whose look made waves at the Schiaparelli show was Kylie Jenner, who arrived at the couture runway show wearing a black gown with a lifelike bust of a lion’s head attached to her torso.

Model Irina Shayk walked down the runway in a nearly identical dress. Schiaparelli’s show also included other realistic animal heads, including a wolf’s bust and a snow leopard’s bust.

Schiaparelli faces backlash after debuting collection of ‘faux-taxidermy’ (Schiaparelli / Instagram)

Both Jenner and Schiaparelli have come under fire for featuring the realistic busts of animals, with former prime minister Boris Johnson’s wife Carrie Johnson accusing the brand of promoting “trophy hunting”.

The Italian luxury fashion house described the busts as “faux-taxidermy” and told CNN they were crafted from foam resin and other man-made materials.

Schiaparelli’s creative director Daniel Roseberry added that the animal depictions were there to serve as a “reminder there is no such thing as heaven without hell; there is no joy without sorrow; there is no ecstasy of creation without the torture of doubt”.