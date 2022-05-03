Eric Adams makes Met Gala statement with ‘End Gun Violence’ tuxedo

New York mayor Eric Adams made a striking Met Gala fashion statement in a tuxedo emblazoined with the message “End Gun Violence” on the back of his jacket.

Mr Adams, who attended the event with girlfriend Tracey Collins, also paid tribute to the city’s Metropolitan Transportaiton Authority on his sleeves and lapels.

The 61-year-old politician is clearly a fan of design, having attended New York Fashion Week in February where he sat next to Vogue’s Anna Wintour.

He is not the first New York politician to use the annual event to send a bold message.

In 2021, Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez wore an Aurora James-designed gown that read “TAX THE RICH.”

Previous mayors, Bill DeBlasio and Michael Bloomberg, have also attended the event at the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

“Bringing a little swagger back to the #MetGala. Honored to be here,” Adams tweeted, alongside several pictures of the event.

Earlier on Monday, the mayor tweeted a photo of himself getting a pedicure in the Washington Heights area of the city in preparation for the Meta Gala.

NYPD data released in April shoed tat gun violence in the city is on the rise, with 115 shooting incidents in March, a 16 per cent increaase from the same month a year before.