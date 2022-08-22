Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Gemma Owen signs six-figure deal with PrettyLittleThing

The Love Island star was reportedly ‘handpicked’ by founder Umar Kamani

Laura Hampson
Monday 22 August 2022 09:36
Comments
Love Island's Gemma 'sickened' by comparison between father Michael Owen and Luca

Gemma Owen has signed a six-figure deal with fast fashion brand PrettyLittleThing (PLT), a partnership she labels as a “dream come true”.

The 19-year-old’s signing makes her the first Love Island star to sign a deal with the brand since Molly-Mae Hague, who went on to become the brand’s creative director.

According to MailOnline, Owen was “handpicked” for the deal by fouder Umar Kamani and his close team.

“I wore PrettyLittleThing throughout my time on the show and now being announced as one of their newest ambassadors alongside some incredible talent including Love Island alumni is really special,” Owen, the daughter of footballer Michael Owen, said.

She continued: “The team has been amazing and I’m excited to get to work and start designing some collections for you all.”

Recommended

Kamani said of the partnership: “Gemma is the perfect person to represent the PLT consumer; she’s smart, confident, ambitious and has a much-loved, relatable style.

“We’re very excited to have her joining the PLT family and look forward to sharing lots of exciting content, collections, and shoots with our customers.”

Owen has signed a year-long partnership with the brand, which will see her launch her own collections, and create content for the brand’s TikTok, Instagram and YouTube channels.

Owen will also help PLT launch its new platform, PLT Marketplace, where customers can resell their PLT outfits in a bid to improve sustainability.

It comes after season eight winner, Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu, signed the “biggest fashion deal” in Love Island history.

The 27-year-old reportedly signed a deal with Oh Polly which is said to be worth “well over £1m”.

Fellow contestant Tasha Ghouri signed with show fashion sponsor eBay to become its new pre-loved fashion ambassador.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in