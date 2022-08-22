Gemma Owen signs six-figure deal with PrettyLittleThing

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Gemma Owen has signed a six-figure deal with fast fashion brand PrettyLittleThing (PLT), a partnership she labels as a “dream come true”.

The 19-year-old’s signing makes her the first Love Island star to sign a deal with the brand since Molly-Mae Hague, who went on to become the brand’s creative director.

According to MailOnline, Owen was “handpicked” for the deal by fouder Umar Kamani and his close team.

“I wore PrettyLittleThing throughout my time on the show and now being announced as one of their newest ambassadors alongside some incredible talent including Love Island alumni is really special,” Owen, the daughter of footballer Michael Owen, said.

She continued: “The team has been amazing and I’m excited to get to work and start designing some collections for you all.”

Kamani said of the partnership: “Gemma is the perfect person to represent the PLT consumer; she’s smart, confident, ambitious and has a much-loved, relatable style.

“We’re very excited to have her joining the PLT family and look forward to sharing lots of exciting content, collections, and shoots with our customers.”

Owen has signed a year-long partnership with the brand, which will see her launch her own collections, and create content for the brand’s TikTok, Instagram and YouTube channels.

Owen will also help PLT launch its new platform, PLT Marketplace, where customers can resell their PLT outfits in a bid to improve sustainability.

It comes after season eight winner, Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu, signed the “biggest fashion deal” in Love Island history.

The 27-year-old reportedly signed a deal with Oh Polly which is said to be worth “well over £1m”.

Fellow contestant Tasha Ghouri signed with show fashion sponsor eBay to become its new pre-loved fashion ambassador.