Grammys 2022: Best-dressed stars on the red carpet from Billie Eilish to Laverne Cox
Here are some of the most iconic looks at the 64th annual Grammy Awards
The 64th annual Grammy Awards are here, with stars already arriving on the red carpet to celebrate the biggest names in music.
This year’s highly anticipated event will be held in Las Vegas at the MGM Grand Garden Arena after the awards ceremony was pushed back from 31 January and moved from Los Angeles due to Covid concerns.
With Trevor Noah as host, and performances by Billie Eilish and Olivia Rodrigo, fans can expect to be entertained as stars turn out for the red carpet just a week after the notable 2022 Oscars.
From Laverne Cox to Toni Cornell, these are the best-dressed celebrities at this year’s Grammys.
Laverne Cox
The Inventing Anna star stunned in an all-black outfit, with a sheer dress over a crop top and spandex. She wore her hair dyed purple and accessorised with a headband with a veil.
Toni Cornell
Toni Cornell chose a black dress, with a tulle skirt and slit. She paired the dress with a Christian Dior belt and completed the outfit with a pair of combat boots.
Chelsea Handler
The television host wore a simple black off-the-shoulder dress with flower details. She accessorised with long silver earrings.
Olivia Rodrigo
The drivers license singer posed in a long, black, off-the-shoulder, dress, which had pink strips on it. For accessories, she wore long black gloves, along with a black choker and pink necklace on her neck.
Doja Cat
The Woman rapper went for an all blue, sheer, off-the-shoulder dress, which had sparkles all over it. Underneath it, she wore a blue body suit, and she completed the outfit with blocked-wedged heels.
Diplo
The American Dj chose an all black suit paired with a silver belt. He also had his hair dye blue.
Saxon Sharbino
The Poltergeist star posed in a dark green gown, which was cropped in the middle and had a slit. She also had a silver chain around her leg and wore silver heels.
Billie Eilish
The Happier Than Ever singer wore an all black outfit, featuring a long, puffy jacket and boots. For her black hair, she did a half-up, half-down style and showed off her bangs. She complete the look with a pair of sunglasses.
Addison Rae
The He’s All That star arrived to the red carpet in satin, white gown. She accessorised her outfit with thick, silver bracelets on her wrists.
Tiffany Haddish
The comedian went all out for the event and wore a rose gold gown, covered with sparkles and featuring a bow on the back of it.
Carrie Underwood
Carrie Underwood chose a gown that is yellow and orange on the bottom and silver on the top. The outfit also included a yellow shawl, wrapped around her shoulder.
