Grammys 2023: The best-dressed stars on the red carpet from Taylor Swift to Lizzo
Some of the most show-stopping looks at this year’s biggest music event
The 65th annual Grammy Awards is officially here, which means that celebrities are in the midst of making their way to the red carpet.
The prestigious music event, hosted by Trevor Noah, will see Hollywood’s biggest musicians showing off their different styles at the Crypto.com Arena, formerly known as the Staples Center, in Los Angeles on 5 February.
Artists nominated include Harry Styles, Lizzo, Beyonce and Adele. Find the full list of nominees here.
As many stars already arrived, they have officially debuted their eye-catching outfits, ranging from black tuxedos to bright pink dresses.
From Taylor Swift to Lizzo, these are the best red carpet looks at the 2023 Grammy Awards.
Bebe Rexha
Rexha opted for a silk, bright pink gown, with a halter neckline and cut-out detail in the middle of it. She completed the look with a pair of matching gloves and had her blonde hair curled.
Doja Cat
The rapper wore a black latex dress with a train by Versace. She paired the one-shouldered dress with elbow length gloves. The “Woman” singer also made a statement with her winged eyeliner, black hoop earrings, and a black buzz cut wig.
Viola Davis
Davis, who just achieved EGOT status at this year’s event, opted for a multi-colored sequined, short-sleeved dress. She also wore a pair of silver hoop earrings.
Benny Blanco
The singer went for an all denim look, consisting of a pair of shorts and pancho, both of which had colorful patterns on it. He also opted for a white ankle socks and black loafers.
Lizzo
Lizzo turned heads with her bright coat, covered in roses. She paired the look with matching gloves and silver rings. Underneath the jacket, she wore an orange gown with silver sequins on it.
Brandi Carlile
Carlile posed on the red carpet in a black, silk coat, which had sequins on the sleeves, and matching pants. The singer completed the look with a black tie, pink dress shirt, and combat boots.
Jessy Wilson
Wilson wore all all-white outfit, including a matching jacket and pants with multiple cutout details in them. She also opted for a white crop top and clutch.
Hannah Mounds
Mounds arrived at the event in a black and pink gown, with ruffles on the bottom of it. She also had a pair of black gloves on and a matching choker
Dylan Mulvaney
The transgender rights activist posed in a red gown, with a halter neckline and cut-out detail on it. She paired the look with matching gloves, along with silver rings and dangly earrings.
Alisun
The singer wore a one-shoulder, gold dress, along with a matching purse and pair of heels. For accessories, Alisun chose silver earrings and necklace.
Michelle Branch
Branch chose a black, long-sleeved dressed with sequins on the top of it. Her accessories were also all-black, including her shoes, purse, and sunglasses.
Amanda Gorman
Gorman wore an all-black, lace dress with a train. She completed the look with a gold choker and earrings.
Myles Frost
Frost opted for a black and gold jacket, covered with rhinestones. and black pants. He paired the outfit with black shoes and sunglasses.
Bonnie Raitt
The singer attended the event in a dark blue jacket over a leather shirt. She also wrote black pants, a long silver necklace, and hoop earrings.
Miguel
Miguel opted for blue and white ombre, denim jacket and a pair of light-washed jeans. He wore the jacket, which had a hood attached to it, over a white shirt.
Rita Wilson
The actor wore a black, sparkled, feather dress. She paired the one-shoulder gown with a black, flower choker.
Blac Chyna
Chyna wore a black, sequined, leotard that that covered her head. The outfit also had feathers coming out of it and included matching gloves.
Erick The Architect
The rapper wore a salmon tuxed, along with his white sweater and gold necklace. He also opted for a fuzzy, salmon hat and grey shoes.
Sheryl Crow
Crow attended the event in a black gown with a slit and a pair of black heels. For accessories, she wore a chunky bracelet and ring, along with a silver purse in her hand.
Kelsea Ballerini
The singer wore a neon yellow gown, with a halter neckline and cutout detail in it. The outfit also had a matching train attached to it.
Kim Petras
Petras wore a short red gown, underneath a lace, matching veil. She also posed in bright red lipstick, heels, and a large necklace with a red gemstone in it.
Sam Smith
Smith opted for a red dress and matching latex gloves. They also had a red hat with a veil on and sparkled cane in their hand.
Taylor Swift
Swift wore a dark blue crop top and skirt set, covered with silver sequins. The “Anti-Hero” singer also posed in large silver earrings, with purple jewels in them, and red lipstick.
Shania Twain
Twain attended the event in a look by Harris Reed, which featured a polka dot, black and white, jacket and pants, and a matching hat. She wore a black top underneath and had her hair dyed red.
Questlove
The musician wore a wool, grey and white jacket, over a black button down and pants. He also opted for black shoes.
Jack Harlow
Harlow posed at the event in all all tan tuxedo, along with black shoes and gloves.
Kacey Musgraves
The singer wore a light pink bodysuit, paired with a feathered, matching cape. She had her hair in an updo and a pair of silver studs on her ears.
Heidi Klum
The model wore a yellow gown with a deep v-neck and fringe on the side of it. She also opted for gold heels and bracelets.
