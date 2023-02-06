Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The 65th annual Grammy Awards is officially here, which means that celebrities are in the midst of making their way to the red carpet.

The prestigious music event, hosted by Trevor Noah, will see Hollywood’s biggest musicians showing off their different styles at the Crypto.com Arena, formerly known as the Staples Center, in Los Angeles on 5 February.

Artists nominated include Harry Styles, Lizzo, Beyonce and Adele. Find the full list of nominees here.

As many stars already arrived, they have officially debuted their eye-catching outfits, ranging from black tuxedos to bright pink dresses.

From Taylor Swift to Lizzo, these are the best red carpet looks at the 2023 Grammy Awards.

Bebe Rexha

(Getty Images)

Rexha opted for a silk, bright pink gown, with a halter neckline and cut-out detail in the middle of it. She completed the look with a pair of matching gloves and had her blonde hair curled.

Doja Cat

(Getty Images for The Recording A)

The rapper wore a black latex dress with a train by Versace. She paired the one-shouldered dress with elbow length gloves. The “Woman” singer also made a statement with her winged eyeliner, black hoop earrings, and a black buzz cut wig.

Viola Davis

(Getty Images for The Recording A)

Davis, who just achieved EGOT status at this year’s event, opted for a multi-colored sequined, short-sleeved dress. She also wore a pair of silver hoop earrings.

Benny Blanco

(Getty Images)

The singer went for an all denim look, consisting of a pair of shorts and pancho, both of which had colorful patterns on it. He also opted for a white ankle socks and black loafers.

Lizzo

(Getty Images for The Recording A)

Lizzo turned heads with her bright coat, covered in roses. She paired the look with matching gloves and silver rings. Underneath the jacket, she wore an orange gown with silver sequins on it.

Brandi Carlile

(Getty Images for The Recording A)

Carlile posed on the red carpet in a black, silk coat, which had sequins on the sleeves, and matching pants. The singer completed the look with a black tie, pink dress shirt, and combat boots.

Jessy Wilson

(Getty Images)

Wilson wore all all-white outfit, including a matching jacket and pants with multiple cutout details in them. She also opted for a white crop top and clutch.

Hannah Mounds

(AFP via Getty Images)

Mounds arrived at the event in a black and pink gown, with ruffles on the bottom of it. She also had a pair of black gloves on and a matching choker

Dylan Mulvaney

(Getty Images for The Recording A)

The transgender rights activist posed in a red gown, with a halter neckline and cut-out detail on it. She paired the look with matching gloves, along with silver rings and dangly earrings.

Alisun

(Getty Images)

The singer wore a one-shoulder, gold dress, along with a matching purse and pair of heels. For accessories, Alisun chose silver earrings and necklace.

Michelle Branch

(Getty Images)

Branch chose a black, long-sleeved dressed with sequins on the top of it. Her accessories were also all-black, including her shoes, purse, and sunglasses.

Amanda Gorman

(AFP via Getty Images)

Gorman wore an all-black, lace dress with a train. She completed the look with a gold choker and earrings.

Myles Frost

(Getty Images)

Frost opted for a black and gold jacket, covered with rhinestones. and black pants. He paired the outfit with black shoes and sunglasses.

Bonnie Raitt

(Getty Images for The Recording A)

The singer attended the event in a dark blue jacket over a leather shirt. She also wrote black pants, a long silver necklace, and hoop earrings.

Miguel

(Getty Images for The Recording A)

Miguel opted for blue and white ombre, denim jacket and a pair of light-washed jeans. He wore the jacket, which had a hood attached to it, over a white shirt.

Rita Wilson

(Getty Images)

The actor wore a black, sparkled, feather dress. She paired the one-shoulder gown with a black, flower choker.

Blac Chyna

(Getty Images for The Recording A)

Chyna wore a black, sequined, leotard that that covered her head. The outfit also had feathers coming out of it and included matching gloves.

Erick The Architect

(Getty Images)

The rapper wore a salmon tuxed, along with his white sweater and gold necklace. He also opted for a fuzzy, salmon hat and grey shoes.

Sheryl Crow

(Getty Images for The Recording A)

Crow attended the event in a black gown with a slit and a pair of black heels. For accessories, she wore a chunky bracelet and ring, along with a silver purse in her hand.

Kelsea Ballerini

(Getty Images)

The singer wore a neon yellow gown, with a halter neckline and cutout detail in it. The outfit also had a matching train attached to it.

Kim Petras

(Getty Images)

Petras wore a short red gown, underneath a lace, matching veil. She also posed in bright red lipstick, heels, and a large necklace with a red gemstone in it.

Sam Smith

(Getty Images)

Smith opted for a red dress and matching latex gloves. They also had a red hat with a veil on and sparkled cane in their hand.

Taylor Swift

(Getty Images for The Recording A)

Swift wore a dark blue crop top and skirt set, covered with silver sequins. The “Anti-Hero” singer also posed in large silver earrings, with purple jewels in them, and red lipstick.

Shania Twain

(Getty Images for The Recording A)

Twain attended the event in a look by Harris Reed, which featured a polka dot, black and white, jacket and pants, and a matching hat. She wore a black top underneath and had her hair dyed red.

Questlove

(Getty Images)

The musician wore a wool, grey and white jacket, over a black button down and pants. He also opted for black shoes.

Jack Harlow

(Getty Images)

Harlow posed at the event in all all tan tuxedo, along with black shoes and gloves.

Kacey Musgraves

(Getty Images)

The singer wore a light pink bodysuit, paired with a feathered, matching cape. She had her hair in an updo and a pair of silver studs on her ears.

Heidi Klum

(Getty Images for The Recording A)

The model wore a yellow gown with a deep v-neck and fringe on the side of it. She also opted for gold heels and bracelets.