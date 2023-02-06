Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Harry Styles showed up to the 2023 Grammys shirtless, shocking no one.

The “Watermelon Sugar” singer arrived at the 65th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday 5 February wearing a rainbow, harlequin jumpsuit designed by French fashion brand EgonLab. His colourful one-piece even shimmered as he walked the red carpet, considering it was encrusted in Swarovski crystals.

The outfit sparked comparisons to the popular children’s book The Rainbow Fish, with one fan writing: “Does anyone else get major Rainbow Fish vibes from @Harry_Styles outfit?”

“Harry Styles #Grammys outfit looks like a combination of Elmer the Elephant and The Rainbow Fish,” another person tweeted, while someone else said: “Harry Styles giving me Rainbow Fish Vibes.”

This isn’t the first time Styles has rocked a jumpsuit. The fashion icon sported a similar red one-piece in the music video for his hit single, “As It Was”.

After walking the red carpet, the former One Direction member changed out of his harlequin-style outfit for the award ceremony. While onstage accepting the award for Best Pop Vocal Album, Styles rocked a black and white jacket, tan trousers, and a silver tunic under his suit jacket.

Styles became the first winner of the night when he took home the Grammy award for his 2022 album, Harry’s House.

Harry Styles wears Swarovski-encrusted jumpsuit designed by EgonLab (Getty Images for The Recording A)

“This album from start to finish has been the greatest experience of my life. Thank you so much,” he said while accepting the award.

Styles also made another outfit change at the 65th annual awards ceremony in Los Angeles, California, when he changed into a custom silver sequin-embroidered T-shirt and sequin-fringed trousers by Gucci to perform on stage.

Harry Styles accepts the Best Pop Vocal Album award for Harry's House at 2023 Grammys (Getty Images)

The British singer later took home the award for Album of the Year at the 2023 Grammys.

While Styles turned heads with his rainbow look at this year’s Grammy Awards, the “Lights Up” singer recently suffered a wardrobe malfunction at his show in Los Angeles when he accidentally ripped his leather trousers on stage.

Follow here for live updates from the 2023 Grammys.