Woman’s ‘$1,300’ dress divides the internet: ‘Why is it so bad though?’

A designer dress apparently worth $1,300 (USD) has been criticised as looking “cheap” after a woman posted a video of herself styling it on Instagram.

Marjan Tabibzada, a fashion influencer whose Instagram account @youngcouture_ has more than 1.2m followers, filmed herself in Miami trying on a pink sheer maxi dress by Jacquemus that retails for £970.

The silk chiffon gown features a cowl neck and strap detailing, as well as a flowing skirt with a train.

Viewers, however, were unimpressed by how the dress looked and criticised it for appearing “cheap” and “not worth” the price tag.

In her video, Tabibzada said she purchased a pink slip dress from Amazon to wear underneath the Jacquemus dress because it was “way too see-through”.

She accessorised with flowery pink earrings, strappy heels from Zara, and a pearl clutch from Los Angeles brand Cult Gaia.

In her caption, Tabibzada wrote: “Is this dress worth US$1,300?”

Many of her viewers did not think so, with some saying that the influencer “got scammed” into buying the garment.

“Definitely not worth the price… US$13 sure but I wouldn’t even spend US$20 on that,” one person said.

A disappointed follower wrote: “Why is it so bad though? I had high hopes.”

Explaining why they didn’t like the dress, one person said: “Not in love with the dress, especially with the tag showing through due to the sheerness. I don’t get the concept they were going for.”

Another said the dress was “giving Shein”, comparing the designer garment to those sold on the fast fashion online retailer.

Fashion influencer Marjan Tabibzada shows her final styling of her Jacquemus dress (Instagram/@youngcouture_)

Others defended the dress and its price, highlighting that it is made with luxury fabrics.

One person wrote: “People in the comments are foolish, ‘Looks like it’s from Shein’, OK, great, enjoy your $9 (£7) dress. Expensive fabrics typically feel so incomparable on the body.

“It won’t be staticky, it probably doesn’t stain as easily or snag… Y’all really think Shein dresses lok like real clothes… I think it’s very elegant. I’ll never understand the fascination with cheap clothes and shoes for some, they don’t feel the same.”