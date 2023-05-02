Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Jared Leto has unveiled a unique interpretation of the Karl Lagerfeld Met Gala theme, with the singer arriving on the red carpet in an oversized costume version of the late designer’s cat Choupette to the amusement of fans.

On Monday 1 May 2023, the House of Gucci star, 51, posed on the red carpet in a large white cat costume complete with a removable head.

After posing on the red carpet in the full costume, Leto then removed the oversized cat head to show off his face while continuing to pose in the cat outfit. Although he continued to wear the cat body for moments longer, during which the actor showed off his blue eyeshadow as he stuck out his tongue and held the costume head aloft, he then unzipped the outfit to show off another red carpet look.

On social media, the over-the-top ensemble humoured viewers, with many applauding Leto’s efforts to embrace the theme.

“Only Jared Leto would,” one person tweeted, while another said: “Of course it had to be Jared Leto.”

However, others appeared more confused by the costume, with someone else writing: “Jared Leto at the #MetGala …what??”

The actor’s interpretation of the Met Gala theme comes after Doja Cat also arrived on the red carpet in an outfit that was also influenced by the German designer’s beloved pet.

(Getty Images for The Met Museum/)

For her own interpretation, the singer chose to wear a bedazzled white bodysuit and facial prosthetics, which transformed her into a more subtle version of Lagerfeld’s cat.

Lil Nas X also wore his own version of Choupette, with the singer arriving on the red carpet outside the Met Museum in a completely bedazzled look.

As for whether Choupette herself was in attendance, the cat, through her agent, revealed on Instagram that she would not be attending the fashion extravaganza.

“Many people invited me to walk the red carpet of the #METGALA2023 in tribute to Daddy, but we preferred to stay peacefully and cosy at home,” the Choupette Lagerfeld account said in a post shared to her Instagram, where she has more than 165,000 followers, on Monday. “We pay tribute to my Daddy every day since his parting and we are very moved to see one more day dedicated to him.”

You can follow along with the Met Gala as it happens here.