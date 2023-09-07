4 key activewear trends for autumn workouts

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The new season calls for a change in sportswear, as we say goodbye to summer and get in gear for autumn activities.

The latest activewear collections have landed and they’re full of stylish pieces for exercise enthusiasts – whether you’re pounding the pavement on morning runs, getting sweaty at spin class, stretching it out at yoga or jumping around with a HIIT workout.

Here are four essential fitness fashion trends to know about now…

1. Quarter zip tops

If you buy one thing for working out this season, make it a slim-fit quarter-zip top.

Versatile and practical, these breathable mid-layers are great for warm-ups or outdoor workouts on chilly days.

Available in cropped and longline styles, they come in a huge range of colours and prints.

Nike Air Crop 1/4 Zip Top, £73; Nike Air Flare Leggings, £60, JD Sports

Adidas Techfit Cold.Rdy 1/4 Zip Long Sleeve Training Top Preloved Yellow, £55

2. Pink

Fabletics Corey SculptKnit L/S Top Very Berry, £49 for members (£64 for non-members); High-Waisted SculptKnit Panelled 7/8 Very Berry, £54 for members (£69 for non-members)

Barbie’s favourite colour is still going strong for autumn, especially in the athleisure department.

Bring some brightness to your workout wardrobe with everything from pastel pink to fuchsia.

Very X Lucky Mecklenburgh Seamless Training Bra Pink, £25; Seamless Cycling Shorts Pink, £25

Puma Ultraweave 2-in-1 Running Jacket Women, £90

3. Bodysuits

Gymnastics-inspired unitards are a sleek, all-in-one solution for yoga and Pilates buffs.

A workout onesie will take you from the gym to brunch – just throw on a baggy sweatshirt and your outfit is complete.

Tala SkinLuxe Unitard Shadow Black, £56

Sweaty Betty Super Soft Bodysuit Trek Green, £110

4. Eighties aesthetic

Go retro with 1980s-inspired sportswear – think bright, clashing colours and bold logos on everything.

Team an oversized tee or sweatshirt with bike shorts, ribbed ankle socks, chunky trainers and a baseball cap for a cool, vintage vibe.

Berghaus Logo Boyfriend T-Shirt, £30, JD Sports

Castore Navy Silverstone Core Monobrand Cap, £22