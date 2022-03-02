Jill Biden receives praise after wearing blue dress emblazoned with sunflower in support of Ukraine at SOTU
First lady wore a dress emblazoned with a small sunflower, the national flower of Ukraine
First Lady Jill Biden has made a statement in support of Ukraine while attending her husband Joe Biden’s first State of the Union address.
On Tuesday, the first lady arrived at the US Capitol in a blue long-sleeve dress with cut-out detailing on the sleeves.
In addition to supporting the nation, which is currently being attacked by Russia, through the colour of her outfit, the first lady’s dress also included a more subtle detail on its sleeve, where a sunflower, Ukraine’s national flower, was embroidered.
On social media, the show of support from the first lady was met with approval, with many applauding Dr Biden for the outfit choice.
“I absolutely LOVE that dress that @FLOTUS is wearing. #SOTU,” one person tweeted, while another said: “@FLOTUS looks incredible with the blue dress to show support for #Ukraine.”
Someone else wrote: “@FLOTUS, your dress is beautiful! You look marvelous. Thank you for serving and being an excellent educator!”
During the beginning of the SOTU, Dr Biden embraced Ukraine’s ambassador to the US, Oksana Markarova, as President Biden expressed his gratitude. The moment prompted a standing ovation from attendees.
This is not the first time that the first lady has used her attire to express support for Ukraine, as Dr Biden also wore a face mask emblazoned with a sunflower on Monday while attending an event celebrating Black History Month at the White House.
