Kim Kardashian’s Halloween costume this year turned heads at Tracee Ellis Ross’ 50th birthday party this weekend – but for the wrong reason.
The reality star was dressed from head to toe as Mystique from X-Men, complete with a blue latex full body costume, blue face paint, red wig and yellow contact lenses.
However, she did not realise that the Black-ish star’s birthday bash was not a costume party but instead was a more elegant affair.
Kardashian, 42, took the blunder in her stride and posted a selfie of her and Ross, who wore a red sequinned outfit with diamond jewellery and her hair in an updo on her Instagram Stories.
The SKIMS mogul wrote: “That time I showed up to a birthday dinner in full costume when it wasn’t a costume party! Happy birthday to the most beautiful kind soul Tracee Ellis Ross.”
In a post on Instagram, Kardashian showed off her full Halloween costume as she posed alongside friends Olivia Pierson as Magik and Natalie Halcro as Selene.
Her latex costume was custom made by Vex Latex and her make-up was created by Nocturnal Designs, a special effects make-up production studio.
Kardashian also attended Sean “Diddy” Combs’ Halloween party on Sunday night (30 October) in her Mystique costume.
Diddy dressed as The Joker from Batman for the occasion, which saw Lil Kim and Tyler, The Creator attending.
Elsewhere in the Kardashian clan, all four of Kardashian and Kanye West’s children dressed up as R&B and hip hop stars for Halloween.
Nine-year-old North West, six-year-old Saint West, four-year-old Chicago West, and three-year-old Psalm West were dressed as Aaliyah, Eazy E, Sade and Snoop Dogg respectively.
In an Instagram post showing a photoshoot of the four kids, Kardashian wrote in the caption: “The icons.”
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker held their own kids-friendly Halloween party and were dressed as Chucky and Tiffany Valentine from The Bride of Chucky.
Meanwhile, Kendall Jenner transformed herself into Jessie from Toy Story, sporting a white shirt with a large collar, buttons and yellow cuff detailing, as well as Jessie’s cowgirl hat.
The Halloween weekend saw numerous celebrities donning elaborate costumes to celebrate the spooky season. See our best picks here.
