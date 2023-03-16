Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Law Roach has clarified that he and Zendaya are on good terms.

On Wednesday (15 March), the 44-year-old designer responded to fan speculation about him and Zendaya not being on good terms following a viral Paris Fashion Week clip.

In the clip, which was captured at Louis Vuitton’s PFW show earlier this month, Zendaya was seen sitting in the last seat on the front row of the show when Roach walked up to her.

Zendaya then pointed to a seat behind her, appearing to gesture for him to sit in the second row.

Ever since then, many people started speculating that the duo had a falling out.

Now, Roach has made things clear by tweeting: “So y’all really think I’m breaking up with Z….. we are forever!

“She’s my little sister and it’s real love, not the fake industry love.”

Roach ended his message with a GIF from The Color Purple movie that shows sisters Sofia and Celie promising one another, “Me & u must neva part.”

“Literally me and Zendaya...,” he wrote.

Roach’s tweet comes after he revealed that he’ll be retiring from his role as a celebrity stylist.

He took to Instagram on Tuesday (14 March) to share a graphic of a red sign that read: “Retired.”

“My Cup is empty,” he wrote. “Thank you to everyone who’ve supported me and my career over the years. Every person that trusted me with their image, I’m so grateful for you all.”

Although he didn’t give a specific reason for his retirement, the former America’s Next Top Model judge did give a subtle reference to what encouraged him to leave the fashion industry.

“If this business was just about the clothes I would do it for the rest of my life but unfortunately it’s not! The politics, the lies and false narratives finally got me!”.

“You win … I’m out.”

Throughout his career, Roach has worked with many celebrities such as Zendaya, Kerry Washington, Hunter Schafer, and Megan Thee Stallion among others.