L’Occitane closes all shops in Russia in U-turn after customers threatened boycott

French beauty brand L’Occitane has U-turned on its decision to continue trading in Russia amid the invasion of Ukraine and will close all shops in the country.

Just two days ago, the cosmetics firm told the BBC it would not close its stores and cease online sales in Russia because it could not “guarantee that our 700 employees in Russia will not face retaliation”.

But on Friday evening, L’Occitane issued a statement confirming its decision to shut Russian operations following approval by its board of directors.

The statement said: “Given the enormous human suffering being caused by escalating military action in Ukraine and to protect our employees worldwide from potential public aggression, we have decided to close our own stores and e-commerce websites in Russia.”

According to the company’s latest annual report, there are 112 L’Occitane stores in Russia. Its sales in the country topped £42 million in the year to 31 March 2021.

The U-turn comes after customers vowed not to shop at L’Occitane when it initially refused to close its stores in Russia.

Hundreds of people took to Twitter to express their disappointment in the beauty firm.

“L’Occitane, I’ve been using your lavender hand cream for YEARS. But I’ll happily switch if you’re really staying in Russia!” one person wrote.

Another said: “I love your products and buy them regularly, but I won’t be purchasing anymore.”

A third added: “Your U-turn comes too late for me. You only did it because you were losing customers left, right and centre – not because it was humane and right thing to do. I’ll never shop with you again.”

Previously, French president Emmanuel Macron said it was up to companies to decide whether they wanted to stay in Russia but added that there was a “reputational risk” if they choose to continue trading there.

According to an analysis by Yale University, more than 750 companies and brands have ceased operations in Russia since it invaded Ukraine on 24 February.

The firms that have pulled out of the country include fashion brands such as LVMH, which owns Kenzo, Givenchy and Christian Dior, as well as Hermes, Chanel and Gucci.

Beauty retailers that have closed Russian stores include the Estee Lauder Companies, L’Oreal and Sephora.