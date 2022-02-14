People are praising Mary J Blige and urging her to release a line of boots after her Super Bowl halftime performance.

On Sunday, the nine-time Grammy winner took to the stage alongside fellow performers Dr Dre, Snoop Dogg and Eminem to sing her hit song Family Affair.

For the occasion, the singer opted for a white and metallic bedazzled crop top and matching shorts by Peter Dundas, according to WWD, which she paired with a pair of matching thigh-high boots, gloves and a matching hat.

Blige accessorised the look with a long blonde hairdo and 33-carat diamond earrings, according to InStyle.

On social media, the singer’s performance, and ensemble, proved to be a hit, with viewers applauding the performer for her Super Bowl halftime look.

“Mary J Blige was amazing! And that outfit tho. #MaryJBlige #SuperBowl #HalfTimeShow,” one person tweeted.

Another said: “Mary J Blige killed that performance, her outfit was everything. Definitely did her thing tonight.”

“Mary J Blige, your outfit was STUNNING. The Queen of Rnb. Just excellence #MaryJBlige #SuperBowl,” someone else wrote.

Others expressed their desire for Blige’s metallic boots, with numerous fans urging the singer to release a range of footwear.

“Mary J Blige needs to do a thigh high boot AND hat collection for the girls,” one fan tweeted, while another said: “If Mary J Blige don’t drop a line of boots I’m gonna lose it! The first pair in the collection gotta come straight from this halftime show outfit.”

Someone else joked that the singer’s footwear had won the Super Bowl, writing: “Congratulations to Mary J Blige’s boots on winning the Super Bowl #SuperBowl.”