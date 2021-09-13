After more than a year of virtual red
carpets and digital-only award ceremonies, fashion’s biggest event of the year couldn’t come back to (real) life soon enough. The Met Gala is renowned for being the ultimate sartorial spectacle, attracting the most famous celebrities and designers, and generating a litany of memes and viral social media posts thanks to an array of extravagant – and occasionally outrageous – outfits.
Given that last year’s event was cancelled and this year’s was postponed, anticipation for the Met Gala feels higher now than ever before.
Hosted by
Naomi Osaka, Billie Eilish, Timothée Chalamet, and Amanda Gorman, the event is being held to honour the annual exhibition at the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute, which this year is about all things American fashion.
The exhibition is being presented in two parts: “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion” and “In America: An Anthology of Fashion”, both of which have been curated by Andrew Bolton, the Wendy Yu Curator in charge of the Costume Institute.
The first half of the exhibition will open on 18 September and look at how US fashion has changed in recent years in addition to how it has been influenced by politics and social justice. The second half will open in May 2022.
The dress code for the Met Gala always takes its cues from the exhibition, but with a fairly broad theme this year (it’s essentially a celebration of American fashion and design), there’s no knowing how attendees will respond.
Of course, they haven’t disappointed. Here are the best-dressed stars at the 2021 Met Gala.
Anna Wintour
The American
Vogue editor arrived in a custom floral gown by Oscar de la Renta with ruffled sleeves.
(Getty Images)
Timothée Chalamet
The actor, who is co-hosting this year’s event, wore a white double-breasted suit by Haider Ackermann featuring a cropped jacket and loose fitting trousers. He paired the suit with Converse trainers.
(Getty Images)
Amanda Gorman
The poet wore custom Vera Wang. The vibrant blue strapless gown featured a short hemline and a sheer skirt that billowed onto the red carpet. The look was inspired by the Statue of Liberty, with Gorman’s crown taking the form of laurels to reference her poetic prowess.
(Getty Images)
Dan Levy
The Canadian actor wore a custom Loewe ensemble.
(Getty Images)
Maisie Williams
The Game of Thrones star arrived wearing an all-black ensemble by Thom Browne that featured sheer sleeves and tights.
(Getty Images for The Met Museum/)
Bee Carrozzini
Wintour’s daughter, who is expecting her first child with husband Francesco Carrozzini, arrived in a vibrant turquoise gown.
(Getty Images)
Keke Palmer
The American actor wore a floor-length gown by Sergio Hudson.
(Getty Images for The Met Museum/)
Ilana Glazer
The
Broad City star, who is hosting Vogue’s live stream for the event, wore a feathered gown.
(Getty Images for The Met Museum/)
Emma Chamberlain
The YouTuber wore a cut-out embellished mini dress by Louis Vuitton.
(Getty Images for The Met Museum/)
Lisa Love
The editor wore a floral suit.
(Getty Images for The Met Museum/)
Rachel Smith
The American actor wore a pink ruffled gown by Rodarte.
(Getty Images for The Met Museum/)
