Met Gala 2023 – live: Fashion world prepares itself for Anna Wintour’s Karl Lagerfeld theme
Anna Wintour is once again leading the glitterati in Vogue’s annual celebration of fashion in New York
The annual Met Gala is taking place today (Monday 1 May) at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York.
The theme was unveiled in September last year as “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty” and promises to “examine the life” of the late designer’s fashion legacy.
Attendees have been informed that the “most authentic approach” would be for attendees “to wear an archival look from one of the labels Lagerfeld led”.
They can also opt for “modern-day” looks by Chanel or Fendi, two brands where Lagerfeld once held the role as creative director. For the third option, guests are recommended to “find a Choupette,” which was the name of the designer’s Birman cat, and “dress à la Lagerfeld”.
The decision to feature Lagerfeld as this year’s theme has proven controversial, with many highlighting the many controversial remarks the late designer made during his lifetime.
Pop star Dua Lipa, actor and writer Michaela Coel, actor Penélope Cruz, and tennis legend Roger Federer will co-chair the event with Vogue’s editor-in-chief, Anna Wintour.
How to watch the Met Gala tonight
For those of you not lucky enough to receive an invitation to the main event, there are plenty of other ways you can feel involved.
Here’s how to watch the Met Gala from home:
When is the 2023 Met Gala and how can you watch it?
The fashion extravaganza will take place on the first Monday of May
Karl Lagerfeld’s most controversial comments
The decision to have the 2023 Met Gala serve as an homage to late designer Karl Lagerfeld has proven controversial to many.
The widely celebrated German designer, who died in 2019 at the age of 85, was best known for his work as the creative director of the French fashion house Chanel, a position he held from 1983 until his death. Lagerfeld was also the creative director of Fendi and his eponymous Karl Lagerfeld label.
While his legacy and contributions to the fashion industry live on, the designer’s highly controversial opinions and beliefs have also resurfaced in light of the museum and Vogue’s upcoming tribute.
Here are some of his most infamous remarks:
A history of Karl Lagerfeld’s controversial comments
The 2023 Met Gala theme will centre around the Costume Institute’s exhibit: ‘Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty’
The fashion world prepares for tonight’s Met Gala 2023
Hello and welcome to The Independent’s liveblog of the 2023 Met Gala.
Legendary Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour is preparing to welcome some of the biggest names across fashion, TV, music, sport and film in what is widely regarded as fashion’s biggest night.
Here’s everything you need to know about this year’s event:
Everything to know about this year’s Met Gala: When is it and what is the theme?
This year’s gala will be in honour of the late Karl Lagerfeld
Who’s attending the Met Gala this year?
Fans might be disappointed to learn that Blake Lively won’t be attending the Met Gala this year, but there’ll still be ample opportunity for some A-list celebrity-spotting tonight.
Among the stars to have confirmed their attendance are Elle Fanning, Rita Ora and Ice Spice.
We’re also expecting to see Megan Thee Stallion, Kim Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Cara Delevingne, Kristen Stewart, Priyanka Chopra, Kaia Gerber and many more.
Anna Wintour’s four co-chairs, Roger Federer, Dua Lipa, Michaela Coel and Penelope Cruz, will all be attending, of course.
The Great star Elle Fanning told Variety that she is “excited” about her look.
“I sort of sketch everything out so I did a little sketch — an homage to Karl Lagerfeld, of course,” she told the magazine. “I am truly going on theme. I have a good story behind the look that is special to me.”
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies