The 2023 Met Gala is officially underway.

The stars have begun arriving at the annual Met Gala red carpet, which takes place today on Monday 1 May at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York.

The theme of this year’s fashion event was unveiled last September as “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty” and promises to “examine the life” of the late designer’s fashion legacy. In line with the theme, guests have been informed that the “most authentic approach” for the Met Gala 2023 dress code would be “to wear an archival look from one of the labels Lagerfeld led”.

They can also opt for “modern-day” looks by Chanel or Fendi, two brands where Lagerfeld once held the role as creative director. For the third option, guests are recommended to “find a Choupette,” the name of the designer’s beloved Birman cat, and “dress à la Lagerfeld”.

Kim Kardashian, Nicole Kidman, Olivia Wilde, Naomi Campbell, Ariana DeBose, and Maude Apatow have already shown off their Karl Lagerfeld-inspired looks on the red carpet.

The decision to feature Lagerfeld as this year’s theme has raised eyebrows, with many highlighting the controversial remarks the late designer made during his lifetime. Ahead of the annual fashion event, models have even protested the Met Gala theme.

In addition to Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour, the four co-chairs of this year’s event include pop star Dua Lipa, actor Michaela Coel, actor Penélope Cruz, and tennis legend Roger Federer.