Met Gala 2023 – live: Viewers confused as stream ends with empty red carpet
Anna Wintour, Kim Kardashian, Dua Lipa and more walk the red carpet for Vogue’s annual celebration of fashion in New York
Met Gala: Stars walk the red carpet
The 2023 Met Gala is officially underway.
The stars have begun arriving at the annual Met Gala red carpet, which takes place today on Monday 1 May at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York.
The theme of this year’s fashion event was unveiled last September as “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty” and promises to “examine the life” of the late designer’s fashion legacy. In line with the theme, guests have been informed that the “most authentic approach” for the Met Gala 2023 dress code would be “to wear an archival look from one of the labels Lagerfeld led”.
They can also opt for “modern-day” looks by Chanel or Fendi, two brands where Lagerfeld once held the role as creative director. For the third option, guests are recommended to “find a Choupette,” the name of the designer’s beloved Birman cat, and “dress à la Lagerfeld”.
Kim Kardashian, Nicole Kidman, Olivia Wilde, Naomi Campbell, Ariana DeBose, and Maude Apatow have already shown off their Karl Lagerfeld-inspired looks on the red carpet.
The decision to feature Lagerfeld as this year’s theme has raised eyebrows, with many highlighting the controversial remarks the late designer made during his lifetime. Ahead of the annual fashion event, models have even protested the Met Gala theme.
In addition to Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour, the four co-chairs of this year’s event include pop star Dua Lipa, actor Michaela Coel, actor Penélope Cruz, and tennis legend Roger Federer.
Kim Kardashian attends Met Gala red carpet in pearl Schiaparelli dress
Kim Kardashian has arrived at the 2023 Met Gala with her sisters, Kendall and Kylie Jenner.
The 42-year-old reality star walked the Met steps red carpet in a white head-to-toe pearl outfit designed by Schiaparelli’s creative director, Daniel Roseberry.
While speaking to Vogue livestream co-hosts Derek Blasberg and Chloe Fineman, Kardashian revealed that her nine-year-old daughter, North West, was waiting in the car and watching her mother walk the red carpet from a distance.
Read more from Meredith Clark here.
Kim Kardashian reveals North is watching from car as she arrives at Met Gala
Kim Kardashian walked the 2023 Met Gala red carpet with her famous sisters, Kendall and Kylie Jenner
Many celebrities have already walked the Met Gala red carpet, but fans on social media are noting the absence of some of their favourite stars.
As theVogue livestream co-hosts told viewers to “take a chill pill and keep waiting” for one last arrival, people on Twitter took the opportunity to poke fun at the Met Gala’s “empty” red carpet.
One fan on Twitter said: “oh so Met Gala 2023 has no blake lively??? taylor swift???? beyoncé???? ariana grande??? selena gomez?? anya taylor-joy??? bella hadid?? zendaya??? saoirse ronan??? emma watson??? lady gaga??? billy porter??? katy perry???”
“everyone just sitting waiting for rihanna,” joked writer Hunter Harris.
“Rihanna PLEASE COME ON!! i beg you! she’s the only reason i’m still tuned into the live stream looking at this empty carpet & the hosts struggling to fill in time until she arrives,” another tweeted.
Unfortunately, the Vogue red carpet livestream ended on Monday evening with no Rihanna in sight.
Florence Pugh debuts buzz cut on Met Gala red carpet
Florence Pugh has showed off her new buzz cut on the Met Gala red carpet.
The Don’t Worry Darling star was dressed in a white Valentino gown with a black bow when she debuted her new hairstyle. She accessorised the buzz cut with a large feathered headpiece.
Pugh’s new look was immediately applauded by fans on social media.
“The Florence Pugh buzz cut happened and my god her first Met Gala and it’s flawless. No notes. A red carpet queen #metgala,” one person tweeted, while another said: “Florence Pugh is a full serve and I’m so excited for the buzz cut she looks so hot.”
Chelsea Ritschel has the full buzz cut breakdown.
Florence Pugh debuts buzz cut on Met Gala red carpet to joy from fans
‘Florence Pugh absolutely rockin the buzz cut’
Doja Cat dresses as Karl Lagerfeld’s cat Choupette for the Met Gala
The 27-year-old singer came to the 2023 Met Gala dressed as the legendary fashion designer’s iconic cat, Choupette.
The sequined, white Oscar De La Renta dress was equipped with a long, fluffy train, and sequin cat ears. For her makeup, Doja wore prosthetics to truly resemble a cat.
She accessorised the look with a silver headpiece and matching bracelets and rings.
Fans instantly praised Doja Cat’s decision to dress up as Choupette.
“If anyone was going to be Karl Lagerfeld’s cat it would be Doja Cat,” tweeted one person.
Another wrote, “Doja cat as Karl Lagerfeld’s beloved cat, Choupette…she said doja CAT”.
Read more here.
Doja Cat dresses as Karl Lagerfeld’s cat for the Met Gala
The singer walked the red carpet in a look by Oscar De La Renta
Blake Lively’s Meta Gala looks through the years
North West surprises Kim Kardashian with ‘beautiful’ Met Gala gift
North West has surprised Kim Kardashian ahead of the 2023 Met Gala
Ahead of the annual fashion event, the nine-year-old gifted her mother with some pre-Met Gala massages. In an Instagram Story post, the SKIMS founder shared footage of the relaxing set-up, which included massage tables, candles, bouquets of white roses, and silver balloons that spelled out, “Karl Lagerfeld Met Gala”.
“How sweet is North for surprising me tonight with this for us to relax before the Met,” Kardashian wrote over her Instagram Story.
“Massages before the big day,” Kardashian said in the video. “How beautiful!”
Meredith Clark has the full story.
North West surprises Kim Kardashian with ‘beautiful’ Met Gala gift
Reality star will walk Met Gala 2023 red carpet on Monday 1 May
Jameela Jamil condemns decision to honour Karl Lagerfeld with Met Gala theme
The Good Place actor Jameela Jamil has spoken out against the 2023 Met Gala theme, “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty”.
After previously condemning this year’s Met Gala theme in October 2022, Jamil has once again criticised the annual fashion event for honouring Lagerfeld despite his many controversial comments.
“This is why so many people hate and mistrust Hollywood elite liberals,” she wrote in an Instagram Story posted on Monday. “Because of our rampant selective outrage and hypocrisy. If someone makes good art we turn a blind eye. Why else did [Harvey] Weinstein get away with decades of abuse?”
In an Instagram post shared last October, Jamil called out the German designer for the many instances he spoke in a “distinctly hateful” way, which she acknowledged was “mostly towards women”.
Chelsea Ritschel has the full story.
Jameela Jamil condemns decision to honour Karl Lagerfeld with Met Gala theme
The 2023 Met Gala theme honours the late designer with ‘Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty’
Blake Lively shares photo of herself pumping breast milk amid Met Gala absence
Blake Lively has shared a photo of herself pumping breast milk after confirming her absence from the 2023 Met Gala.
The Gossip Girl star joked about her plans for the annual fashion extravaganza on Instagram, where she posted a photo of herself pumping in a bathroom.
“First Monday in May,” she captioned the photo.
The post from Lively, who recently welcomed her fourth child with husband Ryan Reynolds, comes after the Deadpool star revealed the reason that he and Blake Lively will not be attending the 2023 Met Gala is only partly due to the new addition to their family.
Blake Lively shares photo of herself pumping breast milk amid Met Gala absence
Lively’s post comes after Ryan Reynolds confirmed couple would be in UK on night of fashion extravaganza
Dua Lipa’s Met Gala look sparks comparisons to Ocean’s 8
Dua Lipa has sparked Ocean’s 8 jokes after accessorising her 2023 Met Gala outfit with a never-before-seen Tiffany & Co diamond necklace.
The Met Gala co-chair arrived on the red carpet in a black and white Chanel tweed ballgown in honour of the theme: “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty.” For her jewellery, Lipa accessorised the gown with a 100-carat diamond necklace.
Unsurpringly, many fans noted that the 128.54-carat yellow Tiffany diamond resembled the diamond necklace from Ocean’s 8. In the 2018 film, several women plot to steal a Cartier diamond necklace from Daphne Kluger, played by Anne Hathaway, during the Met Gala.
Read some of the comparisons here.
Dua Lipa sparks comparisons to Ocean’s 8 with Met Gala look
‘The necklace Dua Lipa is wearing is clearly the one from Ocean’s 8,’ one viewer jokes
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies