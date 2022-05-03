The 2022 Met Gala is officially here and back in its usual time slot, the first weekend of May, after being pushed back due to Covid-19.

The annual fashion extravaganza took place on 13 September last year and was cancelled the year before due to the pandemic. Tonight, nearly 400 celebrities will attend the event in New York City and walk the red carpet on the steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

This year’s theme is “In America: An Anthology of Fashion,” with the dress code listed on the invites as “Gilded Glamour,” and is part two of an exhibit from the museum’s Costume Institute. The first part of the exhibit, “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion,” was the theme of the 2021 Met Gala.

Per usual, Vogue’s Anna Wintour will be running the gala, just like she has since 1995, and has organised the celebrity guest list for the night. Along with Blake Lively and her husband Ryan Reynolds, the event will be hosted by Lin-Manuel Miranda and Regina King.

Multiple stars will be posing on the red carpet tonight, and here are some of the best-dressed celebrities at this year’s Met Gala.

Vanessa Hudgens

(Getty Images for The Met Museum/)

The tick, tick...BOOM! star arrived in sheer black dress by Moschino that featured puffy sleeves and a long train. She finished the look with her hair in a bun.

Lisa Love

(Getty Images for The Met Museum/)

The West Coast Director of Vogue wore a floral red dress, with long black sleeves. She completed the outfit with black heels, dark lipstick, and black sunglasses.

Emma Chamberlain

(Getty Images)

The YouTuber walked the red carpet in a long white skirt and tan long-sleeved crop top by Louis Vuitton. She has her hair dyed blonde and paired her look with a silver choker and tiara.

La La Anthony

(Getty Images for The Met Museum/)

La La Anthony wore a long-sleeved burgundy gown with a train, cut-out detail in the middle, and slit by LaQuan Smith. Her look also included red heels, silver earings, and a large red and silver hat.

Hamish Bowles

(AFP via Getty Images)

The fashion journalist arrived in black and white tuxedo, with a cane and top hat in his hands. On his head, he wore a gold tiara.

Anna Wintour

(Getty Images)

The American Vogue editor wore a multicoloured gown that had feathers on it by Chanel. Her jewellery included a silver necklace and tiara.

Bee Carrozzini

(Getty Images)

The film producer and daughter of Wintour posed at the event in black gown and heels, along with red and silver earrings.

Fabiola Beracasa Beckman

(Getty Images for The Met Museum/)

The television producer wore a white off-the-shoulder gown and white gloves. She accompanied the outfit with a silver necklace and earrings.

Andy Blankenbuehler

(Getty Images)

The Tony-Award wining choreographer arrived in a black jacket and pants, along with a white shirt and bowtie.

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds

(Getty Images for The Met Museum/)

The Gossip Girl star, who’s co-hosting the event, wore a copper gown, which had a train wrapped around it, by Versace. She completed the outfit with copper gloves, silver earrings, and a tiara. Her husband and fellow host wore a black jack and pants and a white shirt and bowtie.

Blake Lively (second outfit)

(Getty Images for The Met Museum/)

The actor did a quick outfit change on the red carpet, which featured a blue and copper gown. She replaced her copper gloves with blue ones.

Caroline Wozniacki and David Lee

(Getty Images)

The professional tennis player wore a blue gown with a cut-out detail in the side of it. She completed the outfit with a light blue coat with fluffy sleeves. Her husband, David Lee, posed in a black and white tuxedo.

Kacey Musgraves

(Getty Images)

The singer’s black gown featured multi-coloured sprakles and had a cut-out detail in the middle of it. For accessories, she had a fluffy, black fan in her hand, wore long gloves, and a silver necklace.

Janicza Bravo

(Getty Images)

Janicza Bravo posed in a black jacket and white shirt, both of which had golden buttons on it, and black pants by Schiaparelli. The outfit was completed with a black hat and thick, leather boots.

Lin-Manuel Miranda and Vanessa Nadal

(Getty Images for The Met Museum/)

The Met Gala’s co-host arrived in a black jacket and white shirt and vest. His wife, Vanessa Nadal, wore a purple gown with puffy sleeves. She accompanied the dress with green heels.

Kaia Gerber

(Getty Images)

The model posed in a sheer-silver gown with a cut-out detail on two sides of it by Alexander McQueen. Her hair was curled and featured two silver clips in it.

Janelle Monáe

(Getty Images for The Met Museum/)

The singer’s wore a black gown by Ralph Lauren that featured silver sparklses and silver jewellery on top of it. She also had a silver headpiece on and bracelets on her wrist.

Amy Schumer

(Getty Images)

The comedian wore an all black dress, with buttons and a belt, along with black sunglasses.

Anderson Paak

(Getty Images)

The rapper wore an outfit by Gucci, which featured a multi-coloured and floral jacket, a blue shirt, black tie, and leather pants. For accessories, he had black sunglasses with a golden chain on them and white shoes.

Venus Williams

(Getty Images for The Met Museum/)

The tenni star posed in an all-black outfit, featuring a jacket, pants, and shirt designed by Chloé. She finished the look with a silver necklace and purse.

Tom Ford

(Getty Images)

The Met Gala co-chair wore a black and white suit by Tom Ford. On his jacket, he had a small, white flower pinned to it.

Camila Cabello

(Getty Images for The Met Museum/)

The musician arrived in a white gown, with a train, cut-out detail in the middle, ruffles, and a floral design on it, by Prabal Gurung. She had her hair in an updo along with flowers in it.

Cynthia Erivo

(Getty Images)

The actor wore a white-lace dress with a feather train on it by Louis Vuitton. She had a white turban on, along with a gold necklace and silver rings and bracelets.

Michelle Yeoh

(Getty Images)

The Crazy Rich Asians star arrived in a green gown with a train on it by Prabal Gurung. She completed her look with a long, silver necklace.

Sarah Jessica Parker

(Getty Images)

The Sex in the City star wore a stripped gown, which had a black train on it, by Christopher John Rogers. Her accessories included a hat with a veil and multi-colored feathers on it and black gloves.

Ashley Park

(Getty Images for The Met Museum/)

Ashley Park chose a pink and black gown, which had feathers, a slit, and a pink train on it, by Atelier Prabal Gurung. She also wore a long silver necklace and earrings.

Jared Leto

(Getty Images)

The House of Gucci star posed in an all silver gown with spikes sticking out all around it. There was also a cut-out detail in the middle and side of it. He had his nails painted and a few silver rings on.

Glenn Close

(Getty Images for The Met Museum/)

The actor posed in an all-pink outfit by Pier Paolo Piccioli. The look include pants, a shirt, and a long shawl with a floral design on it. She topped it off with pink gloves, a purse, and earrings.

Hillary Clinton

(Getty Images)

The former Secretary of State has attended her first Met Gala in 20 years and wore a burgundy off-the-shoulder dress by Altuzarra. According to Clinton, the dress has 60 names of women who inspired her embroidered along the neckline and hem.

Alicia Keys

(Getty Images for The Met Museum/)

The singer wore a silver gown and a black cape that had the New York City skyline embroidered on it by Ralph Lauren.

Billie Eilish

(Getty Images)

The Happier Than Ever singer chose a gold and green gown, with a satin bottom and lace long-sleeves, designed by Gucci. She had a flower on the middle of her dress and a black choker on her neck.

Kris Jenner

(Getty Images for The Met Museum/)

The reality star wore a yellow gown by Oscar de la Renta, accompanied with white gloves, silver purse, and silver and gold earrings.

Tessa Thompson

(Getty Images)

The actor wore an all pink, all-the-shoulder gown with ruffles on the bottom of it and a train.

Megan Thee Stallion

(Getty Images)

The raper arrived in an all gold gown by Moschino, which featured a slit, a sheer opening on the sides, and feather-design on the sleeves of it. She also wore a pair of gold heels.

Ariana DeBose

(Getty Images)

The West Side Story star chose a black dress grown and gloves, with a gold embroidery on it, by Moschino. The outfit also had ruffles on the train of it.

Winie Harlow

(Getty Images for The Met Museum/)

The model wore a lace white mini-dress with a black pattern in the middle of it by Iris van Herpen. She also had a white and gold headpiece on.

Rachel Brosnahan

(Getty Images for The Met Museum/)

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel star wore an all-gold dress, with cut-out designs in the sides of it, by Altuzarra. The outfit also had a train on it along with gold sequins.

Hailey Baldwin

(Getty Images)

The model attended the gala in a satin white dress with a slit and train, which had feathers on it, by Saint Laurent. She also wore black tights and heels.