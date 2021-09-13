Met Gala 2021 - live: Red carpet about to begin as Doja Cat and more announce they will not attend
Met Gala returns for theme: ‘In America: A Lexicon of Fashion’
Fashion’s biggest night has officially returned, with some of the most famous names set to make their debut on the red carpet tonight at the 2021 Met Gala.
After a year hiatus due to the pandemic, the fashionable event will return to the Metropolitan Museum of Art with the theme: “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion” on 13 September.
While we don’t know who will be in attendance just yet, we do know that stars such as Timothée Chalamet, Naomi Osaka, Billie Eilish and Amanda Gorman are guaranteed, as they will be hosting the event.
There have also been a handful of celebrities who have already confirmed they will not be in attendance, with Kylie Jenner, Zendaya and Nicki Minaj all announcing their absences.
When the red carpet officially kicks off at 5.30pm ET in New York City (10.30pm in the UK), you can follow every fashionable detail below.
Who isn’t attending the Met Gala?
A few stalwarts of the Met Gala have said they will not be attending the event, including Zendaya and Kylie Jenner.
Who else won’t be attending this year? Chelsea Ritschel has the latest:
Kylie Jenner, Zendaya and more won't be going to the Met Gala
2021 Met Gala returns Monday 13 September
Meme artist Saint Hoax to attend Met Gala as first-ever ‘Meme Correspondent’
The meme-ification of the Met Gala is set to get turned up a notch with meme artist Saint Hoax attending the event as the first-ever “Meme Correspondent”.
The artist is especially well-known for their Instagram account, where they post about politics, pop culture, and everything in between.
How to watch the Met Gala live
Ladies (and gentlepeople). Start your engines, because the Met Gala is kicking off in T-minus 30 minutes.
Find out how to watch the event live:
How to watch this year's Met Gala live
How to watch Met Gala 2021 online and on TV
How did Rihanna feel about her iconic 2015 Met Gala costume?
It was the cape gown that spawned thousands of memes and was one of the highlights during the 2015 Met Gala – but Rihanna said she felt like it was “too much”.
The singer opened up about her pre-red carpet anxiety, but we’re so glad she pulled the legendary look off in the end.
My colleague Chelsea Ritschel reports:
Rihanna says she felt like a 'clown' at 2015 Met Gala
Singer says memes about her yellow outfit were ‘legendary’
Kim Kardashian teases her costume for this year’s Met Gala
Kim Kardashian has teased her costume for this year’s Met Gala on Instagram.
The KUWTK star posted several historical looks from her Met Gala appearances over the years to her Instagram Stories, hinting at what she might be wearing to this year’s event.
Elizabeth Audrey has the details:
Kim Kardashian teases costume for Met Gala with look back at outfits of the past
Speculation about what Kardashian could wear to the high-profile event has been fierce
The most controversial Met Gala themes of all time
While we wait with bated breath for the red carpet to roll out, my colleague Sabrina Barr takes us down memory lane with the most controversial Met Gala themes of all time:
5 unexpected rules guests must follow at the Met Gala
5 unexpected rules guests must follow at the Met Gala
The top celebrity fashion stylists you need to follow
When the Met Gala begins, all eyes will be on the celebrities – and who they’re wearing.
We’re expecting to see some stunning looks, put together by fashion titans who have been responsible for some of the most talked-about fashion moments of our generation.
Katie O’Malley has the rundown of the best celebrity fashion stylists you should be following:
11 celebrity fashion stylists you need to follow for the Met Gala 2021
Meet the fashion experts behind the most glamorous red carpet looks
Who is attending the Met Gala?
As we gear up for the return of the most highly-anticipated event in the sartorial calendar, the question on everybody’s lips is: who will be there?
We can only speculate until the event kicks off, but here’s everything we know so far:
Who is attending the Met Gala and how do they get an invite?
Met Gala 2021 guest list
This year’s Met Gala hosts
Every year, a tradition at the most high-profile event on the fashion calendar is that a number of designers and celebrities are selected to co-chair the event alongside American Vogue editor Anna Wintour.
For 2019, Wintour selected singer Lady Gaga, tennis champion Serena Williams, singer Harry Styles and Gucci designer Alessandro Michelle as her co-chairs.
This year’s hosts are actor Timothée Chalamet, musician Billie Eilish, poet Amanda Gorman, and tennis star Naomi Osaka, while honorary chairs are Tom Ford, Adam Mosseri, and Wintour.
You can read more about this year’s hosts here:
Who is hosting this year's Met Gala?
Met Gala 2021: Who are this year’s hosts from Billie Eilish to Timothée Chalamet
Tonight’s event will focus on the theme: “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion.”
For more details about what fashion fans can expect to see on the red carpet, read more below.
What time is the Met Gala and what is this year's theme?
When is Met Gala UK time and what is this year’s theme?
