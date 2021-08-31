In a fitting tribute to their mother’s legacy, late-model Kim Porter and rapper Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’s twin daughters D’Lila and Jessie James made their couture debut at the Dolce & Gabbana 2021 Alta Moda show in Venice, Italy.

Almost three years after Porter passed away from pneumonia, her daughters walked their first-ever fashion show on Sunday with A-listers such as Jennifer Lopez, Jennifer Hudson and Kourtney Kardashian in attendance.

While D’Lila was dressed in a short blue and white dress complete with a matching fascinator, Jessie wore black and red accents. Chance Combs, half-sister to the 14-year-old twins and Sarah Chapman’s daughter with Diddy, walked the runway in a black, shimmering dress cinched at the waist with a red ribbon.

The Combs twins used their shared Instagram account to announce that the opportunity was “literally a dream come true” and thanked their father for “helping us get through this amazing show.” Chance thanked the luxury fashion house for the opportunity. Proud father Diddy captured the moment in an Instagram post saying: “Words cannot express. LOVE”

Porter and Diddy began dating in the nineties before finally splitting in 2007.

On their break-up, Porter said: “In ending this relationship, I made a decision that was in the best interest of myself, Sean and our family. I look forward to moving on with my life and my career, and wish him prosperity, health and happiness in life and in love.”

Porter’s death in November 2018 left Diddy “devastated and shocked.”