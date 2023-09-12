Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Olivia Rodrigo has sparkled in a silver gown on the 2023 MTV VMA’s pink carpet.

The “Vampire” singer arrived at the award show ceremony in a crystal-covered , floor-length liquid silver Roger Vivier gown that sparkled in every direction.

Rodrigo’s appearance marks the Disney Channel alum’s first award show appearance since the recent release of her sophomore album, Guts.

During this album cycle, the singer has aimed for sleeker, more glamourous looks that are definitely turning heads among her fans.

She paired the dress with her hair worn pin straight and parted down the middle, choosing the soft glam look that she usually gravitates toward. She accessorised the look with a nod to her album cover with a couple of rings that spell out “Guts.”

Viewers were collectively in awe of Rodrigo’s showstopping look. One fan wrote X, formerly known as Twitter: “The queen! She is dazzling!”

(Getty Images for MTV)

“Olivia Rodrigo the princess that you are,” someone else wrote, comparing the singer-songwriter to Ariel in the ending scene of the animated version of Disney’s The Little Mermaid. A third commented that Rodrigo “is not playing this era”.

Rodrigo’s fans aren’t the only ones excited to see her make an appearance at the VMA’s, as K-pop group Stray Kids said that the musical act they’re looking forward to seeing the most is Rodrigo.

“We would really like to see Olivia Rodrigo,” group member Bang Chan told Entertainment Tonight host Rachel Smith.