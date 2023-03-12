Oscars 2023: The best-dressed stars on this year’s champagne-coloured carpet
The 2023 Academy Awards are here
The 2023 Oscars are officially here, with stars beginning to arrive on the champagne-coloured carpet outside the iconic Dolby Theater.
If this awards season is anything to go by, we can expect the Academy Awards to be glitzier than ever.
In addition to a star-studded red carpet, this year’s awards, which will be helmed by Jimmy Kimmel, will also feature countless Hollywood’s A-listers, with performances by Rihanna and Lady Gaga.
From Vanessa Hudgens to Laverne Cox, these are the best-dressed stars on this year’s Oscars red carpet.
Vanessa Hudgens
The actress opted for old Hollywood glamour for the 2023 Oscars, with Hudgens arriving on the red carpet in a black strapless Chanel gown, which she paired with an updo and a diamond necklace.
Sofia Carson
Carson arrived on the unusually light-coloured carpet in a white off-the-shoulder ball gown, which she accessorised with a diamond and emerald choker.
Laverne Cox
Cox, who is hosting the red carpet, chose a teal and black gown for this year’s Academy Awards.
