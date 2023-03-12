Jump to content

Oscars 2023: The best-dressed stars on this year’s champagne-coloured carpet

The 2023 Academy Awards are here

Chelsea Ritschel
New York
Sunday 12 March 2023 21:32
Comments

The 2023 Oscars are officially here, with stars beginning to arrive on the champagne-coloured carpet outside the iconic Dolby Theater.

If this awards season is anything to go by, we can expect the Academy Awards to be glitzier than ever.

In addition to a star-studded red carpet, this year’s awards, which will be helmed by Jimmy Kimmel, will also feature countless Hollywood’s A-listers, with performances by Rihanna and Lady Gaga.

From Vanessa Hudgens to Laverne Cox, these are the best-dressed stars on this year’s Oscars red carpet.

Vanessa Hudgens

(Getty Images)

The actress opted for old Hollywood glamour for the 2023 Oscars, with Hudgens arriving on the red carpet in a black strapless Chanel gown, which she paired with an updo and a diamond necklace.

Sofia Carson

(AFP via Getty Images)

Carson arrived on the unusually light-coloured carpet in a white off-the-shoulder ball gown, which she accessorised with a diamond and emerald choker.

Laverne Cox

(Getty Images)

Cox, who is hosting the red carpet, chose a teal and black gown for this year’s Academy Awards.

