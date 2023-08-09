Rihanna breastfeeds baby RZA as she launches Savage X Fenty maternity wear

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Rihanna has launched her first maternity wear line for her Savage X Fenty lingerie brand.

The “Rude Boy” singer announced the range by modelling in one of her new nursing bralettes with her and A$AP Rocky’s one-year-old son RZA.

She is also currently pregnant with their second child. Rihanna debuted her second pregnancy to the world while performing at the 2023 Super Bowl halftime show.

Promotional images shared on the official Savage X Fenty Instagram page show Rihanna, 35, cradling RZA in her arms while she breastfeeds him.

The pop star is seen beaming in each photo as she looks after her son. She wore her hair long and straight, with a straight fringe obscuring part of her eyes, and was styled in a black bralette.

The caption reads: “Not ur [sic] mama’s maternity bras… Designed by Rihanna, approved by baby RZA.”

According to US Vogue, the capsule collection features three new bralette styles and an oversized graphic T-shirt with a cheeky slogan that says: “Make more babies.”

The bralettes are inspired by Savage X Fenty’s bestsellers and come in several colourways. The range includes the Savage X Cotton Maternity Bralette, the Floral Lace Maternity Bralette and the Savage Not Sorry Maternity Bralette.

Each undergarment is designed for new and expecting mothers and enable them to hold their baby in one arm while fixing the bralette cup with the other hand in order to breastfeed with ease.

They also feature a full nursing sling with a neckline to underarm opening, adjustable front-facing straps, and a set of nursing clasps. The back of the bralettes have a fourth row of clasps to allow for flexible adjustment throughout pregnancy.

Sizes range from XXS to 4X, with prices starting from US$35 to US$60 (£27.46 to £47.08).

Rihanna told the fashion magazine: “The new maternity capsule is about bringing that confidence and comfort to mums at every stage of their journeys.

“I want to remind people that you can still channel sexiness and feel good while being a parent.”

Last month, Rihanna modelled her brand’s new collection of sheer lingerie and showed off her growing belly.

During the Super Bowl halftime show in February, the “We Found Love” singer revealed her baby bump in a full-red ensemble while putting on a show-stopping performance.

Later, a representative confirmed she was indeed expecting her and A$AP’s second child.

Her first pregnancy also came as a shock to fans, as she revealed her bare baby bump in a photoshoot after keeping it a secret for the first five months.

The couple’s son’s name was only confirmed a year after his birth. A birth certificate, obtained by The Daily Mail, revealed that his name is RZA Athelston Mayers.

Earlier this year, Rihanna spoke about how she became fiercely “protective” of her son’s privacy after photos of RZA were being potentially leaked to the press.

She told British Vogue: “As parents it just feels so icky, like a violation.” Instead, the couple took control and sent candid photos of RZA to an unnamed blog and shared a video of the baby on TikTok.

“It’s the thing you never want to happen… We get to decide as parents when and how we do that. End of story,” Rihanna added.