Racegoers have descended on the first day of this year’s Royal Ascot after the grounds were hit by a deluge of rain this morning (Tuesday 20 June).

But the torrential rain couldn’t dampen the spirits of those attending, with many bringing their best outfits to the racecourse.

Fashion at Royal Ascot has always been a big deal, and this year is no different. Big, sculptural hats and bright, colourful fascinators are all the rage this year, with women seeming to compete against each other for who can wear the tallest headgear. When Ladies’ Day arrives on Friday (23 June), viewers will no doubt be treated to an even bigger spectacle.

The race, which dates back to the 1790s, is a firm favourite among members of the royal family, as well as celebrities and public figures. The late Queen Elizabeth II was an ardent lover of the sporting event and attended nearly every year for seven decades throughout her reign.

This year’s event marks the first time King Charles III and Queen Camilla have attended in their new roles. The royal couple, who were crowned last month, paid tribute to the late monarch in a joint foreword for the official programme.

Aside from Charles and Camilla, other royals who were present today include the Princess Royal and her daughter, Zara Tindall. Princess Eugenie, the eldest daughter of the Duke and Duchess of York, and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi also attended.

Other famous faces on the racecourse were singer Natalie Rushdie, Made in Chelsea star Georgia Toffolo, sculptor Daniel Lismore, models Rosie Tapner, Eunice Olumide and Hana Cross, TV presenter Charlotte Hawkins, and The Only Way Is Essex star Lucy Mecklenburgh.

Here are our favourite looks from the first day of Royal Ascot.

Queen Camilla

Queen Camilla attends day one of Royal Ascot 2023 at Ascot Racecourse on June 20, 2023 (Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

The Queen floated through the grounds in a cream coat dress, with a matching hat and gloves. She also wore the Queen Mother’s Shell Brooch on her lapel, alongisde a pair of dangly pearl earrings.

Zara Tindall

Zara Tindall attends day one of Royal Ascot 2023 at Ascot Racecourse on June 20, 2023 (Getty Images for Royal Ascot)

Tindall’s elegant midi dress features pale green florals with hints of pink. She accessorised the dress, which is by designer Leo Lin, with a straw boater, a nude clutch bag by Anya Hindmarch and nude Sauvereign shoes.

Daniel Lismore

Daniel Lismore attends day one of Royal Ascot 2023 at Ascot Racecourse on June 20, 2023 (Getty Images for Royal Ascot)

The designer and sculptor, who has been named “England’s most eccentric dresser”, did not fail to live up to the expectations set for himself. Lismore attended the race in a red crushed velvet dress, with a matching cape covered in silver embellishments. He also wore a Union Jack-themed headpiece designed by Victoria Grant, featuring a large feather installation rising from it.

Georgia Toffolo

Georgia Toffolo attends day one of Royal Ascot 2023 at Ascot Racecourse on June 20, 2023 (Getty Images for Royal Ascot)

The TV personality wore a bright orange ensemble, reflecting the colour of the season. Her floor-length dress featured a drop waist and a pleated skirt. She also wore a large ruffled headpiece and carried a raffia bow clutch by Anya Hindmarch.

Eunice Olumide

Eunice Olumide attends day one of Royal Ascot 2023 at Ascot Racecourse on June 20, 2023 (Getty Images for Royal Ascot)

The model dressed elegantly in a pastel purple Zimmerman dress with yellow accents. The bottom of her swishy skirt depicted a busy scene from a beach. She also wore a bright yellow hat.

Hana Cross

Hana Cross attends day one of Royal Ascot 2023 at Ascot Racecourse on June 20, 2023 (Getty Images for Royal Ascot)

The model, and former girlfriend of Brooklyn Beckham, wore a chic fitted white dress with a bow detail and chest cut-out. Her wide-brimmed hat featured a white veil that framed her face, and she wore black silver-tipped shoes and a black handbag.

Una Healy

The former Saturdays singer wore a special hat made by milliner Ilda Di Vico, which paid tribute to jockey Frankie Dettori. A gold figurine of Dettori performing his signature flying dismount was surrounded by pink and green colours. This year’s event is his final outing after it was announced last December that he would be retiring. Healy also wore a white top by Victoria Beckham, paired with a white skirt and baby pink shoes.

Michaela Kocianova

Michaela Kocianova attends day one of Royal Ascot 2023 at Ascot Racecourse on June 20, 2023 (Getty Images for Royal Ascot)

The Slovakian model wore a white dress with long sleeves, a ruffled collar and asymmetrical hem. She accessorised with a dainty white fascinator.

Isabella Charlotta Poppius

Isabella Charlotta Poppius attends day two of Royal Ascot 2023 (Getty Images for Royal Ascot)

The model, who is rumoured to be dating Alexander Ogilvy, the grandson of Princess Alexandra of Kent, attended the second day of Royal Ascot wearing a chic pastel pink three-piece pantsuit. She carried a green box bag and a pale pink hat with a black veil.

Silou-hat

A race-goer with a horse themed hat attends day one of Royal Ascot (EPA)

One racegoer wore an impressively crafty hat to the racecouse today. The blue headpiece featured silhouettes of horses circling the brim, as though they were racing against one another.

Against the sun, the hat created a particularly striking effect.

(PA)

Butterfly batik

Racegoers attend the first day of the Royal Ascot horse racing meeting, in Ascot (AFP via Getty Images)

One attendee wore a butterfly-themed hat with batik patterns decorating the wings, which matched the rest of her outfit.

Reach for the sky

(AP)

A pair of racegoers wore purple and blue hats with floral features that sat high above their heads. The hats also included twisty twig-like tendrils that reached upwards towards the sky.

Swirl of colour

(EPA)

This racegoer’s unique pink and blue headpiece makes for a visually interesting design. Long, colourful attachments that surround it provide a festive feel.