SAG Awards 2023: See the best-dressed stars on the red carpet

The 2023 SAG Awards are here, with the biggest names in Hollywood set to make their way to the red carpet at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles.

On Sunday 26 February, stars such as Zendaya and Aubrey Plaza, who will also be presenting at this year’s awards show, will walk the red carpet ahead of the 29th annual SAG Awards.

The star-studded guest list also includes Antonia Gentry, the star of Ginny & Georgia, and The White Lotus star Haley Lu Richardson, who are both serving as ambassadors for the night.

These are the best-dressed celebrities at this year’s SAG Awards.

Sheryl Lee Ralph

(AFP via Getty Images)

Sheryl Lee Ralph arrived on the red carpet in a glittering gold dress with statement sleeves. She paired the gown with a half-up hairstyle.

Haley Lu Richardson

(AFP via Getty Images)

Richardson chose a pearl-embellished black gown for this year’s SAG Awards. The actress paired the gown with a matching purse, a pinned-back hairdo, and red lips.

Patricia Arquette

(Getty Images)

Patricia Arquette arrived on the red carpet in a pale green silk gown with long sleeves for this year’s awards.

Dai Time

(AFP via Getty Images)

Singer Dai Time arrived on the red carpet ahead of this year’s awards ceremony in a pale blue bustier gown with a tulle skirt.

Rynia Kando

(Getty Images)

The social media personality opted for a black sheath dress with a white panel detail for this year’s awards show.