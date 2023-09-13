Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

It appears that Saweetie has taken her latest fashion inspiration from the Stone Age.

On 12 September, the “Best Friend” rapper attended the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs) in a pink, sequin gown featuring a halter neck and her hair pulled back into a sleek pony. However, it was the two oversized bones attached to the dress that seemed to capture everyone’s attention.

As she posed for photos on the “pink” carpet outside the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, one bone appeared to be tied to her collar, while the other was tied at the waist. The unique dress first debuted in Area’s Fall Winter 2023 collection, which contained several designs full of bones, fur, and animal patterns.

While hosting the MTV VMAs pre-show, Saweetie - whose real name is Diamonté Quiava Valentin Harper - explained the reasoning behind her eye-catching look. “The inspiration behind this is fashion when it first started: Cavemen,” she said.

Saweetie also appeared to be having fun on the red carpet with her caveman-inspired dress, even kissing the bone in one photo. However, it wasn’t just the “ICY GRL” singer who joined in on the fun. In fact, many people took to X - formally known as Twitter - where they cracked jokes about Saweetie’s VMAs look.

Unsurprisingly, a number of awards show viewers compared the rapper’s outfit of choice to something from The Flintstones.

“Saweetie looks like a Flintstone,” joked one person on X.

“Is she wearing the Fred Flintstone collection?” said someone else.

“Are the VMAs being held in Bedrock?” a third user wrote.

Despite some critics, many fans still complimented Saweetie’s caveman-inspired outfit.

“Saweetie look like a Icy Flintstone,” said one user. “I loveeeee her #VMA”.

“Saweetie looks soo cute I love her makeup,” another fan wrote.

In addition to Saweetie, there were many other memorable fashion moments at this year’s MTV VMAs. Doja Cat wore a barely-there, white Apocene dress that closely resembled spider webs. Her look featured sparse, white fabric draped across her body, with a pair of nude underwear hidden underneath the ensemble. Meanwhile, VMAs host Nicki Minaj took wedding fashion to a whole new level when she arrived in a pink, corset bodysuit with a sheer, lace skirt and a dramatic vail.

Taylor Swift leads this year’s nominees with eight nods, followed closely by “Kill Bill” singer SZA, who holds six nominations. Doja Cat, Kim Petras, Miley Cyrus, Nicki Minaj, Olivia Rodrigo and Sam Smith are tied at five nominations, and BLACKPINK, Diddy and Shakira each received four.

The full list of VMA winners can be found here.