Shania Twain has turned heads after arriving at the 2023 Grammys in what many fans are calling a look that could only be worn by Cruella De Vil.

The 57-year-old singer walked the red carpet at the 65th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday 5 February wearing a polka dot suit designed by Harris Reed. The glittering co-ord suit featured bell bottom pants and a super-oversized matching hat.

Twain, who is presenting at this year’s awards ceremony, added a pop of colour to the black and white look when she paired it with a vibrant red wig and matching red lipstick.

“It was black and white so I needed to have a little splash of colour,” Twain told E! Live from the Red Carpet host Bobby Bones.

Unsurprisingly, fans of the Canadian singer had some mixed reactions to the unique ensemble on social media. While many people praised the five-time Grammy winner for the unconventional look, others felt the Harris Reed design looked more like something worn by a Disney supervillain.

“THIS IS A SERVEEEEEE IF YOU ASK ME,” said one excited fan on Twitter.

“Love that she’s just having so much fun with this look,” tweeted another fan.

One person wrote, “It’s giving cruella de ville,” while someone else said: “101 Dalmatians is shooting down the street.”

“This grammys looking like a supervillain convention,” another person tweeted.

The “Man! I Feel Like a Woman!” singer has recently made headlines with another bold look when she debuted her platinum blonde hair at a record label party ahead of the Grammy Awards. Twain showed off the new blonde hairstyle while walking the red carpet at the Republic Records pre-Grammys event, before sharing photos of her blonde tresses on Instagram.

