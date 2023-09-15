Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

First Rihanna, now Sienna: maternity fashion is officially a staple on the red carpet.

Sienna Miller became the latest star to opt for a bold look that accentuated, rather than hid, her pregnancy bump at the lavish Vogue World event at London’s Theatre Royal Drury Lane, where the glitterati gathered to celebrate fashion’s best and brightest.

Miller wore a romantic two-piece from Schiaparelli, with a couture crop top and puff-ball skirt both in a white silk material, paired with velvet peep-toe heels and sheer black tights.

The 41-year-old’s ensemble follows pop star and Fenty Beauty mogul Rihanna’s trend-setting style while pregnant, including her look at the Gucci autumn/winter 2022 show, and the dramatic lingerie-inspired sheer dress worn to Dior’s autumn/winter 2022 event.

“It's a lot of custom lately,” Rihanna told Fashionista at the opening of her Los Angeles Savage x Fenty store in March last year. “I'm pushing myself to just go for it, and I'm having fun. So the stuff that's more strappy or more revealing or that's not for maternity, I want that.”

“My body is doing incredible things right now, and I’m not going to be ashamed of that,” she told Vogue that same year. “This time should feel celebratory. Because why should you be hiding your pregnancy?”

Rihanna famously unveiled her second pregnancy while performing live at the Super Bowl halftime show earlier this year, while wearing a red lace bodysuit with arm-length gloves and stiletto heels. In a Voices piece for The Independent, Lucy Gray praised the Barbados-born “Diamonds” artist for empowering women to dress however they want.

“Rather than elicit any feelings of inadequacy, she served to make mothers seem powerful, sexy, and ultimately cool. In an event focused on men’s strength, this halftime show karate-chopped the game and said, “Oh? Didn’t they tell you that I was savage?” she wrote.

“All too often in television and film, pregnant and postpartum women are portrayed as not sexual, as frumpy and grumpy. As a childless woman, I salute any pregnant person and say be as grumpy as you damn well please, but for millions around the world to see a portrayal like this can only be positive.”

Rihanna opened up about her unique maternity style (Getty Images)

Other celebrity women have swiftly followed suit. Tennis star Serena Williams announced her second pregnancy with her appearance at this year’s Met Gala, while wearing a sparkling pink and black Gucci blazer and matching Gucci dress with tulle mermaid tail and Tiffany pearls.

Schiaparelli’s creative director Daniel Roseberry told Vogue.co.uk that the past “rule” for how women should dress while pregnant was one to “consider, question, and in [Miller’s] case, disregard entirely”.

“Her choice is our honour,” he told the publication. “Nothing but our love and congratulations to Sienna and her little one in the making.”

Miller shares her first child, Marlow, with former partner Tom Sturridge, who also attended the event with new girlfriend Alexa Chung. Miller is currently dating actor Oli Green.

Sienna Miller at Vogue World (Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

Her stylist Harry Lambert said he was “super proud and excited” for Miller’s look, remarking that it “deserves to make headlines”.

The Layer Cake star later changed into a red tartan set to perform onstage at Vogue World, joining her acting peers including Damien Lewis, James McAvoy, James Corden and Cush Jumbo.

Hailed as London’s answer to the Met Gala, the star-studded extravaganza on Thursday night was helmed by legendary American Vogue editor Anna Wintour, and featured a dramatic catwalk show spotlighting British labels on the eve of London Fashion Week.

The “multi-act celebration of the British performing arts” aimed to raise money for a variety of arts institutions, including the Royal Ballet, the National Theatre and the Royal Opera House.

The blockbuster show opened with model Kate Moss walking across the stage, and closed with the appearance of four of the “original supers”: Naomi Campbell, Cindy Crawford, Linda Evangelista and Christy Turlington, who will debut an Apple TV+ docuseries tracking their rise to fame on 20 September.