Tiffany Trump wears Elie Saab to marry Michael Boulos at Mar-a-Lago

Former US president Donald Trump walked his youngest daughter down the aisle

Laura Hampson
Sunday 13 November 2022 09:46
Trump teases 'big announcement' on 15 November

Tiffany Trump has married billionaire heir Michael Boulos in a lavish ceremony at her father’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida.

Tiffany, 29, is the youngest daughter of former US president Donald Trump, and the only child between Donald and his ex-wife Marla Maples.

Her half-sister, Ivanka Trump, 41, served as her maid of honour during the nuptials which began at 5pm on Saturday (12 November), while her father walked her down the aisle.

For the ceremony, Tiffany wore a sparkling long sleeve Elie Saab ball gown. In pictures obtained by the Daily Mail Tiffany is seen wearing diamond and pearl drop earrings, her hair is worn in loose waves, and she is holding a micro bouquet of what appears to be white hydrangeas.

Tiffany told the Daily Mail of her dress: “I have always loved Elie Saab and it’s a Lebanese/American wedding so we are happy to have Elie create the magic.”

Boulos, 25, is of Lebanese descent. He was born in Lebanon before being raised in Nigeria and went to university in London. Boulos and Tiffany met in Mykonos, Greece in 2017.

For the reception, Tiffany changed into an off the shoulder white gown with a sweetheart neckline and a semi corseted bodice. She accessorised her second dress with a diamond and pearl necklace.

During the reception, Tiffany and 25-year-old Boulos danced to a cover of Toploader’s “Dancing in the Moonlight” and “Strangers in the Night” by Frank Sinatra.

Tiffany’s mother said that her daughter’s wedding cake was modelled off the custom, 7-foot-tall Sylvia Weinstock wedding cake that was at Maples wedding to Donald in 1993.

Maples told People that the reason Mar-a-Lago was chosen as the venue was because it was Tiffany’s childhood home.

“We are focused on this sacred union and welcoming beloved friends and family, not on politics,” Maples said. “This was Tiffany’s childhood home and where she was brought into the world.”

Donald Trump is expected to announce his run for the 2024 US presidential election in the coming days.

