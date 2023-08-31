4 essential officecore trends to update your work wardrobe

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Taking inspiration from the Noughties, ‘officecore’ is all about embracing traditional workwear in a modern way.

Big on TikTok, the nine-to-five trend focuses on relaxed tailoring and preppy pieces that look cool whether you work in an office or not. And with that ‘back to school’ feeling in the air, now is the perfect time to refresh your work wardrobe.

Here are four officecore ideas to shop this season…

1. Beige tailoring

After kicking logomania to the curb, the quiet luxury trend is going nowhere, and that means a pale palette from day to night.

Swap your usual black blazer for a two-piece co-ord in a soft shade like beige, biscuit, oatmeal or caramel.

Add gold hoop earrings and a tonal leather tote to complete your laidback luxe look.

Topshop Brushed Blazer Coat in Oat, £69.70 (was £82); Mini Skirt in Oatmeal, £30.60 (was £36), ASOS (accessories, stylist’s own)

Fanfare Ethically Made Beige Linen Suit Jacket, £189

2. Pleated trousers

Slim-cut Noughties trousers aren’t part of the officecore agenda (you may be pleased to here).

Pleated wide-leg styles are the must-have of the season – perfect for pairing with crisp cotton shirts now, and rollneck tops as the weather turns cooler.

Choose from extra-long ‘puddle pants’ that reach the floor, or ankle-length hems to show off your footwear.

Paisie Teal Pleated High Waist Trousers, £95; Dark Green Knitted Cut Out Sleeve Top, £78 (top available in October)

Misirli 1951 Tie Belt Anthracite Metallic Pants, £164.57 (were £274.28)

3. Pinstripe pieces

The heritage print – fine chalky lines on a dark background – has had a major comeback lately in the form of minimalist separates you can mix and match.

Try a waistcoat and trousers co-ord or a pinstripe shirt teamed with a high-waisted skirt.

Threadbare Women’s Charcoal Pinstripe Lined Fitted Tailored Waistcoat, £39; Women’s Charcoal Pinstripe Wide Leg Tailored Trousers, £43 (shoes, stylist’s own)

Fig & Basil Long Sleeve Pinstripe Shirt, £32; PU Ruched Midi Skirt, £40; V by Very Wide Fit Block Heel Slouch Knee Boot With Wider Fitting Calf, £45, Very

4. Luxe loafers

Nothing says ‘back to school’ style like a pair of shiny shoes, and this season’s chunky metallic loafers are the ultimate statement footwear.

Inspired by brands like Prada and Bally, next-level loafers in gold, silver and bronze shades are a key officecore piece.

Oliver Bonas Crackled Copper Leather Loafer Shoes, £89.50

River Island Silver Chain Detail Loafers, £25

Dune London Gradual Loafers in Silver, £110, Debenhams