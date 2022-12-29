Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Celebrities and notable figures in the fashion world are mourning Dame Vivienne Westwood after the fashion designer died at age 81.

The news of the designer’s passing was announced on Thursday 29 December through a statement from her fashion house, which said the 81 year old died “peacefully and surrounded by her family, in Clapham, South London”.

Westwood’s passing has been met with an outpouring of condolences and tributes from her peers, who are remembering the designer as an industry pioneer and fashion icon.

On Instagram, where the statement announcing Westwood’s death was shared, the official accounts for Burberry and Jacquemus responded with a single heart emoji.

Fellow designer Victoria Beckham paid tribute to Westwood on her Instagram Stories, where she reshared the statement announcing the designer’s passing and wrote: “I’m so sad to learn of the passing of legendary designer and activist Dame Vivienne Westwood. My thoughts are with her family at this incredibly sad time.”

TV presenter Jonathan Ross also paid tribute to the designer, writing: “RIP the great Vivienne Westwood. Unique. Brilliant. Uncompromising. Thanks Viv x.”

Victoria Beckham pays tribute to Vivienne Westwood (Instagram / Victoria Beckham)

Fellow designer Christopher John Rogers has expressed his condolences and gratitude to Westwood as well, with Rogers writing: “Thank you for everything,” while designer Pam Hogg described the news as “devastating”. “A phenomenal individual... what an inspiration. A truly wonderful being. Love to you @andreaskronthaler, the family, and to you all at Westwood. A great loss today,” she wrote.

Also among those sharing tributes to Westwood was Italian actress Alice Pagani, who shared her grief over the passing of the iconic designer. “Deep tears. My heart weeps through Vivienne’s planets,” she wrote.

In a tribute of his own, Peruvian fashion photographer Mario Testino reflected on the privilege he feels to have been able to meet Westwood early on in his career. “We shall all miss you. I was lucky to meet you early on in my career and learn so much from you,” he wrote. “Above all you were a divine person. Humble , funny and inspiring beyond. RIP.”

In a statement following Westwood’s death, the 81-year-old’s husband and creative partner, Andreas Kronthaler, said: “I will continue with Vivienne in my heart. We have been working until the end and she has given me plenty of things to get on with.

“Thank you darling.”

