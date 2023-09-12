Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The 2023 MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs) have arrived, and the stars are pulling out all the fashion stops.

The VMAs take place on Tuesday 12 September, as fans and fellow performers celebrate the best music videos and artists of the year. The official ceremony is scheduled to air live from the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, beginning at 5pm PST/ 8pm EST.

Returning as the VMA host for the second year in a row is Nicki Minaj, who will also be performing. Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion are also set to perform, along with Demi Lovato, Olivia Rodrigo, Doja Cat, Fall Out Boy, Karol G, Kelsea Ballerini, Måneskin, Reneé Rapp, Shakira, Sabrina Carpenter and Future.

Taylor Swift is also set to make an appearance, as she leads this year’s nominees with eight nods.

While many viewers are looking forward to show-stopping performances from their favourite artists, the VMAs has also been known for pulling out some memorable fashion moments, such as Lady Gaga’s iconic meat dress.

Here’s all the best dressed artists on the 2023 MTV VMAs red carpet.

Olivia Rodrigo

(Getty Images for MTV)

Olivia Rodrigo dazzled in a low-cut silver column dress. She styled her long hair brown straight, with a center part.

Doja Cat

(Getty Images for MTV)

Doja Cat wore a barely-there, white Apocene dress that closely resembled spider webs. The look featured sparse, white fabric draped across her body, with a pair of nude underwear hidden underneath the ensemble. She paired her red carpet fashion with see-through heels, diamond drop earrings, and silver bracelets.

Megan Thee Stallion

(Getty Images)

Megan Thee Stallion stunned in a custom-made, sheer black Brandon Blackwood gown. The floor-length dress featured a black bustier top, as she wore matching black underwear underneath the sheer dress.

Demi Lovato

(Getty Images for MTV)

The “Cool for the Summer” singer walked the VMAs red carpet in an all-black look. Lovato opted for an oversized jacket with dramatic shoulder pads, as she wore a black mini-dress underneath. She paired the ensemble with her signature sleek, black hair, long black nails, and heels.

Karol G

(Getty Images)

Colombian songstress Karol G was a vision in pink as she walked the red carpet in a nude, sheer mesh floor-length dress. As she posed for photos, she wore her matching nude jacket off her shoulders and showed off her long pink tresses.

Saweetie

(Getty Images)

The “Best Friend” singer, who’s hosting the MTV VMAs Pre-Show this year, took things back to cavemen days with her red carpet look. Saweetie was dressed in a sequin, halter-neck pink cut-out dress embellished with two bones, like something out of The Flintstones.

Cardi B

(Getty Images)

The “Bodak Yellow” rapper stole the show with her strapless, metallic gown that was adorned with silver hairpins.

Bebe Rexha

(Getty Images for MTV)

Bebe Rexha walked the VMAs red carpet on Tuesday, despite telling fans she was “anxious” about attending the ceremony due to negative comments about her weight. Nevertheless, the singer stunned in a black, latex dress with a cone bra-style bustier, à la Madonna.

Shakira

(Getty Images for MTV)

Shakira, who is up for four nominations, is being honoured tonight with the Video Vanguard Award. The Colombian singer marked the occasion with a gold, cut-out dress that featured a high leg slit and draped neckline. She completed the look with her auburn, wavy hair flowing off her shoulders.

Kelsea Ballerini

(Getty Images for MTV)

Country singer Kelsea Ballerini was a vision in red as she walked the “pink” carpet with her new romance, Outer Banks star Chase Stokes. The couple wore matching red ensembles; Ballerini was dressed in a plunging, cut-out red gown while Stokes opted for a long, red suit jacket, a pair of white trousers, and a black, deep V-neck shirt.

Jared Leto

(AFP via Getty Images)

Actor and singer Jared Leto arrived at the VMAs red carpet with his brother and Thirty Seconds to Mars bandmate, Shannon Leto. The Oscar winner wore an all-black look, sporting bleached eyebrows and dramatic, smoky eyeshadow.