Angelina Jolie’s daughter wears her mother’s Oscars dress to Eternals premiere

Angelina Jolie’s daughter, Zahara Jolie-Pitt, has been pictured wearing a gown her mother previously wore in 2014 for the premiere of Marvel’s Eternals in Los Angeles.

The 16-year-old raided her mother’s closet and wore the shimmery silver dress by Elie Saab Couture, which Jolie wore during the 2014 Academy Awards.

Jolie was accompanied by five of her children on the red carpet for the premiere on Monday, including Zahara, 20-year-old Maddox, 15-year-old Shiloh, and 13-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox.

The family opted to wear neutral hues for their night out, donning outfits in black, white, and beige. Jolie wore a billowing taupe gown by Balmain, paired with a gold chin cuff and other gold accessories from Tiffany & Co.

The Maleficent actor, who stars in Eternals as Thena, told ET during the event: “My kids are all mixed with vintage, and in my old Oscars dress. We did all vintage and upcycled my old stuff.”

Jolie and Zahara were last seen together at Variety’s Power of Women event in Beverly Hills on 30 September, where Jolie delivered a tribute to poet Amanda Gorman.

At the event, Zahara posed with her mother in a white jumpsuit, while Jolie wore a tiered gown by Harith Hashim.

Last year, Jolie spoke about Zahara’s impact on her life ever since she adopted her from Ethiopia when Zahara was six months old.

In a conversation with Ugandan climate activist Vanessa Nakate for Time 100, Jolie said: “I have learned so much from her. She is my family, but she is an extraordinary African woman and her connection to her country, her continent, is very – it’s her own and it’s something I only stand back in awe of.

“But what I see in, for example, American history books and how limited they are, they don’t – they really start teaching people who are black about their lives through the Civil Rights movement, which is such a horrible place to begin.”

Jolie is also mother to 17-year-old Pax, who was absent from the event on Monday.