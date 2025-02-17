Full list of US 2025 federal holidays
The U.S. federal holiday calendar includes 11 significant days that Americans observe and celebrate
On Monday, February 17, the U.S. honors Presidents’ Day.
Every year, on the third Monday in February, American citizens recognize each U.S. president in tandem with George Washington’s birthday. Originally, George Washington’s birthday was celebrated nationwide on the actual day, February 22. However, after Congress passed the Uniform Monday Holiday Act in 1968, the day moved to the third Monday in the month.
In 1951, the idea for Presidents’ Day was proposed — a day to commemorate not just the contributions of Washington but that of every individual who had served in office. And while many now refer to the holiday as Presidents’ Day, the name was never universally changed. In fact, New York, Illinois, Virginia, Iowa, and Florida still refer to the Monday as Washington’s birthday or George Washington’s Day.
Though the law recognizes Presidents’ Day as a federal holiday, this does not mean that individuals working for private businesses are required to have two days of work off.
In fact, a federal holiday doesn’t guarantee workers will get even one day off as they apply only to federal government employees and institutions. It is up to individual employers to decide whether they offer time off or additional pay for work on federal holidays.
Find the list in full below:
New Year’s Day: Wednesday, January 1
Birthday of Martin Luther King, Jr.: Monday, January 20
Inauguration Day: Monday, January 20
Presidents’ Day: Monday, February 17
Memorial Day: Monday, May 26
Juneteenth National Independence Day: Thursday, June 19
Independence Day: Friday, July 4
Labor Day: Monday, September 1
Indigenous Peoples’ Day (also observed as Columbus Day): Monday, October 13
Veterans Day: Tuesday, November 11
Thanksgiving Day: Thursday, November 27
Christmas Day: Thursday, December 25
Other important days to note:
Valentine’s Day: Friday, February 14
St. Patrick’s Day: Monday, March 17
Good Friday: Friday, April 18
