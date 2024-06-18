Full list of US 2024 federal holiday dates

Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

On Wednesday, June 19, the US will honor Juneteenth.

Every year, on the 19th of June, the US commemorates the emanicaption of enslaved individuals in the country. Juneteenth marks the day federal troops took control of Galveston, Texas, in 1865 to free all enslaved people. Though the Emancipation Proclamation, declaring “all persons held as slaves” are and “henceforward shall be free” as issued by President Abraham Lincoln, was signed into law two and a half years before, Juneteenth is the official end of slavery.

Juneteenth, otherwise referred to as the longest-running African American holiday, became a federal holiday on June 17, 2021. Though the law recognizes specific federal holidays, this does not mean that individuals working for private businesses are required to have work off.

From Veterans Day to Christmas, here are the dates of the 2024 federal holidays.

New Year’s Day: Monday, January 1

Birthday of Martin Luther King, Jr.: Monday, January 15

Presidents’ Day: Monday, February 19

Memorial Day: Monday, May 27

Juneteenth National Independence Day: Wednesday, June 19

Independence Day: Thursday, July 4

Labor Day: Monday, September 2

Indigenous Peoples’ Day (also observed as Columbus Day): Monday, October 14

Veterans Day: Monday, November 11

Thanksgiving Day: Thursday, November 28

Christmas Day: Wednesday, December 25

Other important days to note:

Valentine’s Day: Wednesday, February 14

St Patrick’s Day: Sunday, March 17

Good Friday: Friday, March 29

Easter: Sunday, March 31

Passover: Monday, April 22