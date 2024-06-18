Full list of US 2024 federal holiday dates
The list of US federal holidays is made up of 11 days of significance that Americans recognize and celebrate
On Wednesday, June 19, the US will honor Juneteenth.
Every year, on the 19th of June, the US commemorates the emanicaption of enslaved individuals in the country. Juneteenth marks the day federal troops took control of Galveston, Texas, in 1865 to free all enslaved people. Though the Emancipation Proclamation, declaring “all persons held as slaves” are and “henceforward shall be free” as issued by President Abraham Lincoln, was signed into law two and a half years before, Juneteenth is the official end of slavery.
Juneteenth, otherwise referred to as the longest-running African American holiday, became a federal holiday on June 17, 2021. Though the law recognizes specific federal holidays, this does not mean that individuals working for private businesses are required to have work off.
From Veterans Day to Christmas, here are the dates of the 2024 federal holidays.
New Year’s Day: Monday, January 1
Birthday of Martin Luther King, Jr.: Monday, January 15
Presidents’ Day: Monday, February 19
Memorial Day: Monday, May 27
Juneteenth National Independence Day: Wednesday, June 19
Independence Day: Thursday, July 4
Labor Day: Monday, September 2
Indigenous Peoples’ Day (also observed as Columbus Day): Monday, October 14
Veterans Day: Monday, November 11
Thanksgiving Day: Thursday, November 28
Christmas Day: Wednesday, December 25
Other important days to note:
Valentine’s Day: Wednesday, February 14
St Patrick’s Day: Sunday, March 17
Good Friday: Friday, March 29
Easter: Sunday, March 31
Passover: Monday, April 22
